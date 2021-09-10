AVON — Avon scored 32 unanswered points to end the first half on the way to a 60-24 victory over Alcester-Hudson in Great Plains Conference football action on Friday in Avon.
Brady Bierema rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns for Avon. Riley Rucktaeschel had five carries for 105 yards and two scores, and threw two touchdown passes. Jaden Stahl and Lincoln Thury each had touchdown catches, and Tyler Tjeerdsma had a 44-yard touchdown run on his only carry in the win.
Jovey Christensen rushed for 103 yards and two scores for Alcester-Hudson. Evan Brown also rushed for a score.
Thury had a hand in eight tackles, including a sack for the Avon defense. Rucktaeschel picked off a pass and Bierema recorded a sack in the win.
Caden Winquist made seven stops to lead the Alcester-Hudson defense.
Avon, 3-0, travels to Burke next. Alcester-Hudson hosts Centerville for the Cubs’ homecoming next.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (0-3) 8 0 8 8 — 24
AVON (3-0) 14 24 8 14 — 60
Wagner 21, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 20
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to remain undefeated on the season with a 21-20 victory over Miller/Highmore-Harrold on Friday night in Wagner.
Quarterback Dustin Honomichl passed for two touchdowns and also rushed for 71 yards. Chris Nelson added a 20-yard touchdown run to get Wagner on the board late in the first quarter. Nolan Dvorak caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, and Nelson also hauled in a touchdown pass.
Dvorak also led the Wagner defense with 12 tackles.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s first touchdown was a Tate Hoffman 8-yard score and then Owen Fritzsche scored on a fumble recovery.
Wagner (4-0) plays Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central next week.
MILLER/H-H (1-3) 14 6 0 0 — 20
WAGNER (4-0) 6 8 7 0 — 21
Parkston 27, Platte-Geddes 15
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans scored 20 fourth quarter points to claim a 27-15 victory over Class 9AA top-ranked Platte-Geddes in prep football action on Friday.
Cole Prunty rushed for 175 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown, for Parkston. Kaleb Weber passed for 42 yards and a score, and rushed for a score. Brayden Jervik rushed for 60 yards and a score. Peyton Albrecht added 55 yards rushing in the victory.
Dawson Hoffman passed for 160 yards and a score for Platte-Geddes. Grayson Hanson caught six passes for 67 yards and a score, and rushed for a score. Joey Foxley added three catches for 78 yards for the Black Panthers.
Albrecht had nine tackles, and Luke Bormann and Ethan Poore each picked off two passes for the Parkston defense. Jervik added six tackles and an interception in the win.
Hanson had seven tackles and Foxley had six tackles for the Platte-Geddes defense.
Parkston, 2-2, travels to Gregory on Saturday, Sept. 18. Platte-Geddes, 2-1, hosts Colman-Egan next.
PLATTE-GEDDES (2-1) 0 8 0 7 — 15
PARKSTON (2-2) 7 0 0 20 — 27
Madison 37, Vermillion 26
VERMILLION — Madison built a 21-0 lead in the first half and held on for a 37-26 victory over Vermillion in prep football action on Friday.
Nate Ricke rushed for 94 yards and four touchdowns, and passed for 150 yards for Madison. Trey Smith added 55 yards and a score.
Ty Hertz was a perfect 8-for-8 for 153 yards and a score for the Vermillion offense. Jack Kratz passed for 71 yards and a score, and rushed for a score. Zoan Robinson had four catches for 78 yards and two scores. Mehki Sheffield added four catches for 106 yards.
Smith had a hand in 11 tackles to lead the Madison defense.
Kratz was in on 17 tackles and Nick Sorensen had a hand in 16 stops, including a sack, for the Vermillion defense. Sheffield had an interception return for a touchdown. Reece Proefrock added a sack for the Tanagers.
Madison, 3-0, hosts Canton next. Vermillion, 2-1, travels to Canton next.
MADISON (3-0) 14 14 3 6 — 37
VERMILLION (2-1) 0 14 6 6 — 26
Beresford 42, Parker 9
PARKER — Beresford’s Tate VanOtterloo passed for 174 yards and five touchdowns as the Watchdogs corralled Parker 42-9 in prep football action on Friday.
Isaiah Richards caught four passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns for Beresford. Peyton Fridrich rushed for 90 yards and a score. Levi Fitzgerald and Jake Goblirsch each had a touchdown catch in the win.
Logan Bridges passed for 75 yards and Jaivyn DeBoer rushed for 66 yards for Parker. Ray Travnicek rushed for a score for the Pheasants.
Charlie Patten had five tackles for Parker. Zach Hofer recorded a tackle in the endzone for a safety.
Beresford, 3-1 and winners of three straight, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson for homecoming on Sept. 17. Parker hosts Sioux Valley on Sept. 24.
BERESFORD (3-1) 21 21 0 0 — 42
PARKER (1-3) 0 0 0 9 — 9
WWSSC 45, Jim River 6
FORESTBURG — Carter Grohs rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central past Jim River 45-6 in prep football action on Friday.
Blake Larson had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for WWSSC. Hayden Beigh added a touchdown run in the victory.
Logan Sayler rushed for 29 yards and had a kickoff return for touchdown for Jim River.
Noah Wormstadt had a hand in 11 tackles to lead the WWSSC defense. Mason Schelske and Clay Olinger each picked off passes in the victory.
Kalen Maruska had a hand in eight tackles for the Jim River defense. Turner Nicholson and Stephen Johnson each picked off a pass for the Trappers.
W-WS-SC, 2-1, travels to Wagner next. Jim River, also 2-1, hosts Winner in Menno next.
JIM RIVER (2-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
W-WS-SC (2-1) 6 16 8 15 — 45
MCM 36, EPJ 20
ELK POINT — Trevor Hansen ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns to help McCook Central-Montrose defeat Elk Point-Jefferson 36-20 on Friday night in Elk Point.
Quarterback Gavin Gordon completed 18-of-31 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a 40-yard score. Cody Miles hauled in the touchdown pass.
EPJ got 159 passing yards and one touchdown from Noah McDermott, and a 3-yard touchdown run from Ben Swatek.
MCCOOK CEN.-MON. (3-0) 0 14 14 8 — 36
ELK POINT-JEFF. (2-1) 6 14 0 0 — 20
MVP 50, TDAACDC 0
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon-Plankinton had four players rush for 45 yards or more in a 50-0 victory over the Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunderhawks in prep football action on Friday.
Reed Rus rushed for 88 yards and a score, and completed a 17-yard pass for MVP. Chris Mayer had four carries for 70 yards and three scores. Lincoln Klooz rushed for 62 yards. Griffin Tobin rushed for 47 yards and two scores. Brady Fox added a rushing touchdown in the victory.
Cade Faulkner was 9-for-14 passing for 42 yards for the Thunderhawks. Trey Sparks rushed for 31 yards and had two catches for five yards. Nolan Black Cloud caught four passes for 28 yards.
Tobin had a hand in six tackles, including three for loss, for the MVP defense.
Sparks and Gavin Westondorf each had five tackles for the Thunderhawks.
MVP, 3-1, hosts Miller-Highmore-Harrold on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Thunderhawks, 0-3, host Lakota Tech on Sept. 17 in Armour.
TDAACDC (0-3) 0 0 0 — 0
MV-PLANK (3-1) 16 28 6 — 50
Emerson-Hubbard 42 Randolph 18
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Stephon Small and Hudson Morgan both rushed for two touchdowns as Emerson-Hubbard took care of business 42-18 against Randolph in Nebraska football action Friday in Randolph.
Ethan Eriksen and Brock Mackling also ran for scores for Emerson-Hubbard, which led 34-6 at halftime.
Jacob Calder rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for Randolph, while quarterback Isaiah Salmon passed for 86 yards and two scores. Bryson Eledge added a touchdown scamper on the ground.
EMERSON-HUBBARD 14 20 0 8 — 42
RANDOLPH 0 6 6 6 — 18
Canistota-Freeman 46, Viborg-Hurley 18
VIBORG — Tage Ortman passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Canistota-Freeman downed Viborg-Hurley 46-18 in prep football action on Friday.
Tage Ortman passed for 117 yards and rushed for 50 yards for the Pride. Isiah Robertson rushed for 134 yards and two scores, and caught two passes for 22 yards. Will Ortman caught five passes for 73 yards and three scores. Noah Kleinsasser rushed for 78 yards and a score in the victory.
Conner Kessler rushed for 95 yards, and Chance Schollerman threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Viborg-Hurley. Hayden Gilbert had a touchdown catch.
Kleinsasser had a hand in 15 tackles, including five for loss and a sack, for the Pride defense. Riley Heiberger recorded three tackles for loss.
Bryon Osterloo had a hand in six tackles to lead the Cougar defense. Kessler had two tackles for loss, including one for a safety.
Canistota-Freeman, 2-2, hosts Garretson in Canistota next. Viborg-Hurley heads to Hanson next.
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (2-2) 6 20 20 0 — 46
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-3) 2 8 8 0 — 18
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Bon Homme 12
TYNDALL — Wolsey-Wessington took control after an early deficit to claim a 53-12 victory over Bon Homme in prep football action on Friday.
Blaze Herdman passed for three touchdowns and Marian Gohn rushed for two scores for Wolsey-Wessington. Tate French, Moshe Richmond and Jemetrius Scott each caught a touchdown pass. Eric Klanchnik and Colin Hughes each rushed for a score in the victory.
Easton Mudder passed for 56 yards and a touchdown to Chapin Cooper for Bon Homme. Jackson Caba rushed for 22 yards and a score for the Cavaliers.
Gohn had an interception return for a touchdown for the Warbird defense.
Logan Winckler had 12 tackles and Isaac Crownover had 11 tackles for the Bon Homme defense. Wesley Kaul made eight stops.
Wolsey-Wessington, 2-1, travels to Britton-Hecla next. Bon Homme, 1-2, travels to Kimball-White Lake next.
WOLSEY-WESSINGTON (2-1) 6 20 20 7 — 53
BON HOMME (1-2) 6 0 0 6 — 12
Creighton 52, Plainview 36
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton outlasted Plainview 52-36 in prep football action on Friday.
Tanner Frahm passed for 278 yards and four scores, and rushed for 71 yards and a score for Plainview. Braden Waldow caught nine passes for 89 yards and three scores. Jacson King added eight catches for 74 yards and a score for the Pirates.
Frahm and Brendan Weber each had a hand in 13 tackles for the Plainview defense. King had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Pirates.
Crieghotn, 2-1, travels to Boyd County next. Plainview hosts Hartington-Newcastle next.
PLAINVIEW (0-3) 0 14 8 14 — 36
CRIEGHTON (2-1) 8 14 14 16 — 52
West Holt 40, Hartington-Newcastle 13
HARTINGTON, Neb. — West Holt outscored Hartington-Newcastle 22-0 in the first half on the way to a 40-13 victory over the Wildcats in prep football action on Friday.
Caid McCart rushed for 156 yards and two scores, and Jakeem Brown rushed for 65 yards and two scores, and caught a touchdown pass for West Holt. Ian Laetsch also rushed for a score. Lincoln Konrad passed for a score in the victory.
Brown had a team-best 11 tackles for West Holt. Laetsch posted three tackles for loss. Drake Nemetz and Mason Crumrine each recovered a fumble in the victory.
West Holt, 1-2, hosts Summerland next. Hartington-Newcastle, 1-2, travels to Plainview next.
WEST HOLT (1-2) 6 16 12 6 — 40
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (1-2) 0 0 6 7 — 13
