SCOTLAND — The Centerville girls and the Viborg-Hurley boys won the team titles at the Scotland Invite in Scotland Tuesday afternoon.
The Centerville girls tallied 131.5 points to take home the team title over Bon Homme (99), Menno (93), Irene-Wakonda (78) and Scotland (74).
The Viborg-Hurley boys tallied 122 points for the team title, beating out Menno (86), Irene-Wakonda (75), Bon Homme (74) and Corsica-Stickney (70).
Lillie Eide won the 800-meters (2:36.03), Tessa Eide the 1,600 (6:22.38) and Brea Austin the 3,200-meters (14:38.22) for Centerville. Bailey Hansen swept the hurdles, winning the 100 in 17.45 seconds and the 300 in 51.93. The 1,600-relay team featuring Hansen, Thea Gust, Sophie Eide and Lillie Eide won in 4:39.33.
Bon Homme’s Taycee Ranek won the 100-meters (13.71) and Roper Lhotak won the 400-meters (1:10.9). The 400 relay team of Erin Heusinkveld, Jurni Vavruska, Olivia Bures and Ranek ran a 53.96 to win.
Irene-Wakonda’s Emma Marshall won the 200-meters (29.04) and the high jump (4-10). The 3,200 relay team of Katie Knodel, Nora O’Malley, Quinn McDonald and Brenna Lyngstad won in a time of 11:46.74.
Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump at 15-11.5 and the sprint medley team (Mylie Bares, Tiffany Pelton, Sarah Swier, Rilyn Thury) ran a 4:58.87. Menno’s Ashton Massey won the triple jump (32-7.5) and Rayden Diede won the shot put (38-3). Scotland’s Delanie VanDriel took second to Diede in the Shot put (36-10), but bested Diede in the discus, throwing 112-7 compared to Diede’s 109-8.
In boys competition, George Johnson won both the 100 (11.11) and 200-meter (24.11) titles. Devin Sayler picked up a win in the 800-meters (2:21.04) and the relay teams in the 400-meters and 1,600 meters claimed titles.
Bon Homme’s Nate Hall won the 1,600-meters in 5:21.11 and Cooper Chapin won the triple jump (38-2). Menno’s 3,200 meter relay and 1,600 medley relay teams grabbed wins. Brayden Sattler added a win in the high jump at 5-7 for Menno.
Irene-Wakonda’s Miles Pollman won the shot put (44-11) and discus (120-11). Corsica-Stickney’s Cole Feenstra swept the hurdles races.
