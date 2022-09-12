AMES, Iowa – The South Dakota women’s soccer team wrapped up the non-conference slate by earning a tie against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. The Coyotes head into Summit League play at 1-5-3. The Cyclones, now 2-3-2, have one more non-conference game before they begin Big 12 play.
USD was limited to four shots, but three of those were on target. Joana Zanin, Shaylee Gailus, and Tiannah Moore were responsible for the shots on goal for South Dakota. The first quality chance for the Coyotes came midway through the 22nd minute of play. Zanin took a shot that dribbled towards the bottom of the net and scooped up by ISU’s goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Moore’s shot on goal came in the 67th minute that was aimed towards the bottom left portion of the goal and was saved by Silkowitz. The Coyotes had one more chance at the end of the game approaching the 87th minute. Gailus kicked a shot towards the bottom right side of the goal but was once again saved by Silkowitz.
