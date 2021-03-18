S.D. STATE CLASS AA BOYS
March 18-20 at Rapid City
(Note: Times listed in Central)
First Round, March 18
No. 1 S.F. Washington 56, No. 9 Aberdeen Central 53
No. 4 O’Gorman 58, No. 5 Harrisburg 39
No. 2 Yankton 50, No. 7 Mitchell 43
No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (14-5) vs. No. 6 Brandon Valley (15-6), 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, March 19
Aberdeen Central (11-11) vs. Harrisburg (16-6), 1 p.m.
Mitchell (15-7) vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley loser, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals, March 19
Washington (17-2) vs. O’Gorman (16-6), 6 p.m.
Yankton (19-3) vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley winner, 8:30 p.m.
Final Round, March 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 1 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A BOYS
March 18-20 At Sioux Falls
First Round, March 18
No. 8 Dell Rapids 53, No. 1 Vermillion 52
No. 4 S.F. Christian 58, No. 5 St. Thomas More 47
No. 2 Dakota Valley 54, No. 7 Winner 58
No. 3 Sioux Valley 53, No. 6 Chamberlain 44
Consolation Semifinals, March 19
Vermillion (22-1) vs. St. Thomas More (19-4), noon
Winner (20-3) vs. Chamberlain (17-5), 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals, March 19
Dell Rapids (17-6) vs. S.F. Christian (18-5), 5 p.m.
Dakota Valley (22-2) vs. Sioux Valley (22-1), 7:30 p.m.
Final Round, March 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS B BOYS
March 18-20 At Aberdeen
First Round, March 18
No. 1 De Smet 80, No. 8 Lower Brule 53
No. 4 Viborg-Hurley 53, No. 5 Lyman 45
No. 7 Aberdeen Christian 55, No. 2 Canistota 49
No. 6 Dell Rapids St. Mary 75, No. 3 White River 69
Consolation Semifinals, March 19
Lower Brule (16-8) vs. Lyman (19-5), noon
Canistota (21-3) vs. White River (17-6), 2:15 p.m.
Semifinals, March 19
De Smet (23-1) vs. Viborg-Hurley (18-5), 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Christian (19-4) vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary (20-4), 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, March 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:15 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.
