S.D. STATE CLASS AA BOYS

March 18-20 at Rapid City

(Note: Times listed in Central)

First Round, March 18

No. 1 S.F. Washington 56, No. 9 Aberdeen Central 53

No. 4 O’Gorman 58, No. 5 Harrisburg 39

No. 2 Yankton 50, No. 7 Mitchell 43

No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (14-5) vs. No. 6 Brandon Valley (15-6), 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, March 19

Aberdeen Central (11-11) vs. Harrisburg (16-6), 1 p.m.

Mitchell (15-7) vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley loser, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals, March 19

Washington (17-2) vs. O’Gorman (16-6), 6 p.m.

Yankton (19-3) vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley winner, 8:30 p.m.

Final Round, March 20

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 1 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

S.D. STATE CLASS A BOYS

March 18-20 At Sioux Falls

First Round, March 18

No. 8 Dell Rapids 53, No. 1 Vermillion 52

No. 4 S.F. Christian 58, No. 5 St. Thomas More 47

No. 2 Dakota Valley 54, No. 7 Winner 58

No. 3 Sioux Valley 53, No. 6 Chamberlain 44

Consolation Semifinals, March 19

Vermillion (22-1) vs. St. Thomas More (19-4), noon

Winner (20-3) vs. Chamberlain (17-5), 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals, March 19

Dell Rapids (17-6) vs. S.F. Christian (18-5), 5 p.m.

Dakota Valley (22-2) vs. Sioux Valley (22-1), 7:30 p.m.

Final Round, March 20

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:30 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

S.D. STATE CLASS B BOYS

March 18-20 At Aberdeen

First Round, March 18

No. 1 De Smet 80, No. 8 Lower Brule 53

No. 4 Viborg-Hurley 53, No. 5 Lyman 45

No. 7 Aberdeen Christian 55, No. 2 Canistota 49

No. 6 Dell Rapids St. Mary 75, No. 3 White River 69

Consolation Semifinals, March 19

Lower Brule (16-8) vs. Lyman (19-5), noon

Canistota (21-3) vs. White River (17-6), 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals, March 19

De Smet (23-1) vs. Viborg-Hurley (18-5), 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Christian (19-4) vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

Final Round, March 20

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:15 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.