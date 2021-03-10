A special St. Patrick’s Day 5K race and Lucky 7 mile race will be held Saturday, March 13, in Yankton, beginning at Cimpl Arena on the Mount Marty University campus.
Registration and packet pick-up will be held at 8 a.m., followed by the Lucky 7 mile race at 9 a.m. and the 5K race at 9:15 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded to the first-place male and female in both races, as well as the best-dressed participant. The registration fee includes a long sleeve T-shirt, drink tickets, a timing bib and more.
Registration information can be found on the event’s Facebook page, River City Rainbow Chase.
