PLATTE — Platte-Geddes had a pair of athletes reach career milestones in a 25-10, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Cadence Van Zee recorded her 1,000th career kill and Karly VanDerWerff posted her 1,000th career dig for Platte-Geddes in the match.
The Black Panthers were led by VanDerWerff’s 16 kills and 13 digs. Avery DeVries registered 33 set assists for Platte-Geddes.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton was led by Reagan Rus’ five kills. Vanessa Hoffman had seven set assists for the Titans. Clara Fink had 12 digs for the Titans.
Platte-Geddes improved to 14-4, while Mount Vernon-Plankinton fell to 8-8.
Platte-Geddes plays at Lyman Thursday. Mount Vernon-Plankinton travels to Winner to take on the Warriors Thursday.
The Titans won the JV match 25-11, 25-21 as well as the C-Team match 23-25, 25-19, 15-5.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Menno 2
IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda Eagles won a hard-fought match against the Menno Wolves 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 17-15 Tuesday.
Irene-Wakonda improves to 3-17 while Menno falls to 3-12.
Madison Orr led the Eagles with 13 kills. Emerson Flynn registered 20 digs for the Eagles. The Eagles had major contributions from Zoey Anderson and Kaitlynn Mellem, who registered personal records with 11 and six kills apiece. Quincey Flynn set a personal record with 19 digs.
Menno was led by Josie Stokes’ 10 kills. Joslynn Fischer had 12 set assists for the Wolves. Additionally, Maggie Miller registered 33 digs for Menno.
Irene-Wakonda plays at Centerville Thursday while Menno hosts Bon Homme on Thursday.
LHNE Tri.
Crofton 2, Lutheran-Northeast 1
NORFOLK, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Lutheran-Northeast Eagles 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 Tuesday.
The game was part of a triangular at Lutheran High Northeast.
Crofton was led by Caitlin Guenther’s eight kills in the contest. Ellie Tramp registered 20 digs. Jaida Allen and Sammie Allen each tallied 12 assists apiece for the Warriors.
Crofton travels to take on Wakefield Thursday, while Lutheran-Northeast hosts St. Paul on Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic 2, Crofton 0
NORFOLK, Neb. — The Norfolk Catholic Knights defeated the Crofton Warriors 25-18, 25-15 at Lutheran High Northeast as part of a Triangular Tuesday.
Norfolk Catholic improves to 13-1, while Crofton falls to 11-7.
Crofton was led by Caitlin Guenther’s five kills and 10 digs. Sammie Allen added 8 assists for the Warriors.
Norfolk Catholic plays Bennington in a neutral site game Saturday while Crofton travels to take on Wakefield Thursday.
Wausa Tri.
Wakefield 2, Wausa 1
WAUSA, Neb. — The Wakefield Trojans defeated the Wausa Vikings 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 Tuesday as part of a triangular.
Wakefield improves to 13-8 while Wausa falls to 9-3.
The Trojans were led by Daveigh Munter-McAfee’s 11 kills. Alex Arenas added 10 kills. Katie Borg registered 45 digs for the Trojans. Jordan Metzler added 31 set assists for Wakefield.
The Trojans also defeated Hartington-Newcastle 2-0 as part of the triangular. Wausa also defeated Hartington-Newcastle 2-0 as part of the triangular.
Wakefield hosts Crofton Thursday while Wausa plays Niobrara-Verdigre at home on Thursday.
Wausa 2, Hartington-Newcastle 0
WAUSA, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings beat the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats 25-17, 25-21 Tuesday night as part of a triangular.
Wausa improves to 10-3 while Hartington-Newcastle falls to 3-12.
The Vikings were led by Hunter West’s 10 kills and 14 digs. Sienna West added 15 assists for Wausa.
Wausa plays Niobrara-Verdigre at home Thursday while Hartington-Newcastle travels to Plainview.
Other Matches
Gregory 3, Bon Homme 2
GREGORY — Gregory escaped Bon Homme 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
For Bon Homme (10-7), Taycee Ranek had 13 kills and 20 digs. Kenadee Kozak had nine kills and 10 digs. Jaden Kortan finished with 34 assists. Erin Huesinkveld posted eight kills and 26 digs, and Jurni Vavruska and Jenna Duffek each had 15 digs for the Cavaliers.
Bon Homme travels to Menno on Thursday.
Gregory won the JV match 22-25, 25-14, 15-12. Bon Homme won the C-match 25-18, 18-25, 15-12.
AC-DC 3, Colome 1
LAKE ANDES — Andes Central-Dakota Christian outlasted Colome 16-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 in Great Plains Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Syrianna Never Misses A Shot posted 13 digs and six ace serves to lead a balanced AC-DC attack. Mahpiyah Irving had 10 assists and 10 digs. Abigail Svatos posted four kills. Josie Brouwer had nine assists and 13 digs. Hannah Tronvold added four ace serves in the victory.
Maura Luedke posted six kills for Colome. Landi Krumpus had 24 digs. Devan Doughtery and Ashlyn Hoffine each had 11 digs for the Cowgirls.
Both teams will be in Lake Andes on Saturday for the GPC Tournament.
AC-DC won the JV match 25-17, 25-11.
Wagner 3, Hanson 0
ALEXANDRIA — The Wagner Red Raiders swept the Hanson Beaverettes 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 Tuesday.
Wagner improves to 17-2, while Hanson falls to 8-9.
The Red Raiders were led by Emma Yost’s 14 kills. Macy Koupal added 14 digs and 28 set assists for Wagner.
Hanson was led by Annalyse Weber’s five kills. Jalyn Kampshoff registered 14 set assists, while Jersey Kampshoff tallied nine digs in the contest for the Beaverettes.
Wagner won the JV match 25-21, 25-22. The two teams tied the C-Team match, with Wagner taking the first set 25-16 and Hanson taking the second set 25-19.
Wagner hosts Tri-Valley Saturday, while Hanson travels to Kimball-White Lake Thursday.
Madison 3, Parker 1
PARKER — The Madison Bulldogs won three straight sets to defeat the Parker Pheasants 3-1 Tuesday night.
Madison improves to 9-7, while Parker falls to 3-16.
The Bulldogs were led by Audrey Nelson’s 17 kills and 11 digs. Maycee Theede added 12 digs and six service aces for Madison. Karley Theede registered 21 set assists for the Bulldogs.
Parker was led by Terryn Fuller’s nine kills and 13 set assists. Halle Berens tallied 28 digs for the Pheasants.
Madison plays at Tea Area next Tuesday while Parker hosts Garretson on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.