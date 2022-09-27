PLATTE — Platte-Geddes had a pair of athletes reach career milestones in a 25-10, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.

Cadence Van Zee recorded her 1,000th career kill and Karly VanDerWerff posted her 1,000th career dig for Platte-Geddes in the match.

