CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the Wausa Vikings 25-22, 19-25, 25-20 Tuesday in the first-place match of the Knox County Tournament on Tuesday.
Crofton improves to 14-8, while Wausa falls to 16-6
For the Warriors, Caitlin Guenther registered nine kills. Jaida Allen tallied 14 set assists, while Cassie Allen and Lexi Wiebelhaus each had seven digs.
Wausa was led by Hunter West’s 13 kills. Abby Kaiser registered 11 digs for the Vikings, while Sienna West had 23 set assists.
Niobrara-Verdigre defeated Bloomfield in the third-place game 25-16, 25-15, while Creighton won against Santee 25-17, 25-17 in the fifth-place game. All games took place Tuesday.
Crofton hosts Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday, while Wausa hosts Wynot Thursday as well.
Wynot Triangular
Wynot 2, Plainview 1
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Plainview Pirates 25-15, 13-25, 25-16 Tuesday night as part of a triangular.
Wynot improves to 15-8, while Plainview falls to 9-13.
The Blue Devils were led by Allison Wieseler’s eight kills. Sophia Geisen registered 20 set assists for Wynot. Lauren Haberman led Wynot with 14 digs.
Plainview defeated Randolph in their second game of the triangular to improve to 10-13, and the Pirates hosts South Sioux City Thursday.
Wynot 2, Randolph 1
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils won a hard-fought match against the Randolph Cardinals 25-18, 13-25, 26-24 Tuesday as part of a triangular.
Wynot improves to 16-8, while Randolph falls to 8-15.
The Blue Devils were led by Allison Wieseler’s eight kills. Sophia Geisen registered 23 set assists in the match. Kinslee Heimes led Wynot with eight digs.
Wynot plays next at Wausa Thursday while Randolph travels to Osmond Thursday.
Other Matches
Viborg-Hurley 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
VIBORG — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars defeated the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 Tuesday night.
In the match, Mataya Vannorsdel recorded her 1,000th career assists for Viborg-Hurley. She finished with 33 assists in the match.
The Cougars were led by Coral Mason’s 20 kills to go along with 18 digs. Charley Nelson led the Cougars with 19 digs.
Viborg-Hurley improves to 9-11, while Freeman Academy-Marion falls to 1-19.
The Cougars plays at the AC/DC Thunder Nation Tourney Saturday, while Freeman Academy-Marion plays at Marty Thursday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV match 26-28, 26-24, 15-11.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Marty 0
TRIPP — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks swept the Marty Braves 25-3, 25-8, 25-13 Tuesday.
The Nighthawks were led by Megan Reiner’s nine kills. Morgan Gemar added 15 set assists, while Gracey Schatz had seven digs. Faith Goehring had nine service aces while Mia Reiner added 8.
TDA improves to 15-3 on the season, while Marty falls to 4-15.
TDA plays at Scotland Thursday while Marty hosts Freeman Academy-Marion.
In the junior varsity match, each team took a set. TDA took the first one 25-9, while Marty won the second one 25-16.
Canton 3, Parker 0
PARKER — The Canton C-Hawks swept the Parker Pheasants 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 Tuesday.
The C-Hawks led by Macy Plucker’s 10 kills. Landree Meister added 19 set assists. Fallan Lundstrom led the C-Hawks with 21 digs.
Parker was led by Halle Berens’ six kills and 10 digs. Terryn Fuller added five set assists for the Pheasants.
Canton improves to 17-3 on the season, while Parker falls to 3-19.
Canton hosts Vermillion on Thursday, while Parker travels to Parkston on Thursday as well.
Bon Homme 3, Scotland 1
TYNDALL — After dropping the first set, the Bon Homme Cavaliers took three straight sets to win against the Scotland Highlanders 22-25,25-21, 25-13, 25-14 Tuesday.
The Cavaliers were led by Taycee Ranek’s 18 kills. Jaden Kortan added 31 set assists, and Erin Heusinkveld added 14 digs to go along with 10 kills.
Scotland was led by Trinity Bietz’ 13 kills. Claire Janish added 15 set assists for Scotland, while Grace Robb registered 13 digs for the Highlanders.
Bon Homme improves to 14-7, while Scotland falls to 9-11.
Bon Homme plays at Mount Vernon-Plankington Monday while Scotland hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour Thursday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, South Sioux City 0
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies swept the South Sioux City Cardinals 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 Tuesday.
The Huskies were led by Alyssa Chytka’s 25 digs. Danica Torrez registered 12 kills for the Huskies. Sophia Giorgio added 20 assists for EPJ.
EPJ improves to 15-8 while South Sioux City falls to 6-16.
EPJ hosts Irene-Wakonda Thursday, while South Sioux City hosts Plainview Thursday as well.
Miller 3, Platte-Geddes 0
MILLER — The Miller Rustlers swept the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers 25-12, 27-25, 25-20 Tuesday.
The Rustlers were led by Jaden Werdel’s 12 kills. Tyra Gates registered 31 set assists. Jolie Palmer led the Rustlers with 19 digs.
Miller improves to 22-2, while Platte-Geddes falls to 17-5.
The Rustlers hosts the Rustler Volleyball Invite Saturday while Platte-Geddes hosts Chamberlain Thursday.
Miller won the JV match 25-7, 25-9, and the C-Team match 25-14, 25-12.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 3, Freeman 1
FREEMAN — The Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Raiders defeated the Freeman Flyers 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 Tuesday.
The Raiders were led by Julia Trygstad’s 28 kills. Brooklyn Hageman added 23 set assists. Alivia Bickett led the Raiders with 16 digs.
Freeman was led by Ashlin Jacobsen’s 12 kills. Cami Fransen added 11 set assists. Erin Uecker led the team with 18 digs.
Oldham-Ramona-Rutland improves to 12-8, while Freeman falls to 15-8.
The Raiders play in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament Saturday, while Freeman travels to play Viborg-Hurley on Monday.
Freeman won the JV match 25-21, 25-21. The teams tied the C-Team match with Freeman winning the first set 25-9, then the Raiders winning the second set 25-20.
Gayville-Volin 3, Sioux Falls Lutheran 0
GAYVILLE — The Gayville-Volin Raiders swept the Sioux Falls Lutheran Eagles Tuesday 25-14, 26-24, 25-9.
The Raiders were led by Maia Achen’s 23 digs to go with 11 kills. Keeley Larson registered 26 set assists. Ayla Dimmer also had 11 kills for GV.
For the Eagles, Rylee Steuerwald registered six kills. Sophie Stubkjaer tallied 15 set assists. Emma Stubkjaer led the Eagles with 25 digs.
Gayville improves to 17-9 on the season, while Sioux Falls Lutheran falls to 13-6.
The Raiders host Bridgewater-Emery Thursday, while the Eagles play at Waverly-South Shore Thursday.
Wagner 3, Parkston 0
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders swept the Parkston Trojans 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 Tuesday.
The Red Raiders were led by Avari Bruguier’s 13 kills. Emma Yost registered 16 digs, and Macy Koupal had 37 set assists.
Parkston was led by Mya Nuebel’s 13 kills. Faith Oakley registered nine digs and 19 set assists for Parkston.
Wagner improves to 22-2, while Parkston falls to 11-12.
Wagner plays at Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday, while Parkston hosts Parker Thursday.
Burke 3, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 0
BURKE — The Burke Cougars defeated the Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunder 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 Tuesday.
The Cougars were led by Adisyn Indahl’s 11 kills. Elle Johnson added 10 digs for Burke, while Elly Witt registered 15 set assists.
ACDC was led by Claire Johnson’s nine digs to go along with two kills. Josie Brouwer added five set assists for the Thunder.
Burke improves to 21-3, while ACDC falls to 5-15.
Burke hosts Gregory Thursday while ACDC hosts Wagner Thursday.
