O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner were the top teams in their respective classes as the South Dakota Media presented its preseason volleyball poll on Monday. Each team got 12 of 13 first place votes.

O’Gorman opens the 2022 season at home against Yankton today (Tuesday). Sioux Falls Washington claimed the other first place vote in Class AA.

