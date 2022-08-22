O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner were the top teams in their respective classes as the South Dakota Media presented its preseason volleyball poll on Monday. Each team got 12 of 13 first place votes.
O’Gorman opens the 2022 season at home against Yankton today (Tuesday). Sioux Falls Washington claimed the other first place vote in Class AA.
Dakota Valley, which travels to Yankton on Thursday, drew the other first place vote in Class A. Wagner finished third in the preseason poll. Platte-Geddes, which moved up from Class B, received votes.
Bridgewater-Emery, which did not break into the preseason top five, received the other first place vote in Class B.
Here is the South Dakota Media Preseason Volleyball Poll, as chosen by members of the South Dakota sports media. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, 2021 record, points and final 2021 ranking.
1. O'Gorman (12) 23-4 64 2
2. S.F. Washington (1) 30-2 52 1
3. Brandon Valley 23-11 31 3
4. Harrisburg 20-11 22 RV
5. S.F. Jefferson 13-16 11 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (22-10) 8, Pierre (16-8) 3, S.F. Lincoln (21-12) 3, R.C. Stevens (16-18) 1
1. S.F. Christian (12) 35-4 64 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 28-9 51 2
5. R.C. Christian 25-10 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (34-5) 8, Elkton-Lake Benton (24-12) 8, Hamlin (27-8) 4, Madison (18-9) 2, Hill City (27-9) 1
2. Colman-Egan 27-8 33 NR
3. Chester Area 28-6 29 RV
4. Northwestern 28-6 21 3
5. Wolsey-Wessington 27-5 18 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (29-11) 16, Bridgewater-Emery (1 first place vote, 28-1) 5, Faulkton Area (27-8) 3, Arlington (31-7) 2
