VERMILLION — Tea bounced Vermillion 12-1 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Tate Hage, Mikey Roob and Carter Hansen each had a hit for Vermillion.
Trey Hansen took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Arlington 9, Ponca 2
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Arlington used a seven-run second inning to down Ponca 9-2 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday.
Matt Logue doubled and singled, and Nolan Janssen doubled for Ponca. Trystan Bevelhymer, Cole Jackson and Brody Taylor each had a hit.
Austen Janssen took the loss.
Ponca faces Crofton on Sunday in Battle Creek, Nebraska.
Junior Legion
Ponca 7, Arlington 5
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Ponca downed Arlington 7-5 in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Connor Schamp and Bradley Lentz each had two hits for Ponca. Trystan Bevelymer posted a double and three RBI. Austin Dendinger doubled, and Tucker McGill and Zain Stark each had a hit in the victory.
Jaylen Carpenter picked up the win. Lentz struck out two in two innings of scoreless relief.
Ponca travels to Hartington to face Wakefield on Saturday.
Pender 9, Hartington 6
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Pender scored three runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 9-6 victory over Hartington in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Brady Hochstein went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Hartington. Brayden Reifenrath also doubled. Keyton Arens, Breiton Whitmire and Jaymison Cattau each had a hit in the effort.
Brady Hochstein, who struck out eight batters in six innings of relief, took the loss. Koby Detlefson started, striking out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
BAH 16s 9, EPJ Juniors 7
BERESFORD — The Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 16-under team answered a rally by the Elk Point-Jefferson American Legion Junior team with one of its own, claiming a 9-7 victory in baseball action on Wednesday.
B-AH led 4-2 before EPJ plated five runs in the top of the fifth. The hosts answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame, then iced the win with another run in the sixth.
Ashton Oberle went 4-for-4 to lead B-AH. Jax Fickbohm went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI. Dillon Davidson also tripled. Jacob Cole and Tommy Walth each had a hit. Ethan Boville drove in two runs in the victory.
Ashton Fairbanks had two hits for EPJ. Grayson Girard, Keaton Gale, Wyatt Herrity and Ben Prouty each had a hit.
Fickbohm struck out five in three innings of relief for the victory. Walth started, striking out nine in his four innings of work. Jace Shatswell took the loss in relief.
