Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Partly cloudy skies early followed by a few showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.