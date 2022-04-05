SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman Marleen Mülla and fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Field Athletes of the Week for the period ended April 3.
Mülla picks up her third career weekly award, while this is the first such accolade for Sullivan.
Mülla, hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, captured the pole vault at the USD Early Bird with a personal best height of 14-5 ½ (4.41m). The mark ranks sixth nationally and tops the Summit charts. She also ranks fourth in USD program history for the outdoor pole vault.
Sullivan, a native of Albion, Nebraska, won the discus on Saturday with a personal best throw of 186-1 (56.71m) and added a runner-up finish in the hammer throw in 195-8 (59.63m). His discus mark leads the Summit this spring and ranks 29th nationally. The mark ranks him third in USD history for the discus. He’s the defending Summit League champion in the event.
South Dakota track and field is scheduled to compete at the K.T. Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas, beginning with the multi-events on Wednesday.
