ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty men will take a 9-16 record (6-14 GPAC) into the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 78-71 setback at Northwestern on Saturday.
Trent Hilbrands scored 20 points to lead Northwestern (18-15, 13-5 GPAC). Alex Van Kalsbeek netted 18 points, Jay Small had 17 points, and Craig Sterk added nine points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Tyrell Harper posted 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead Mount Marty. Luke Ronsiek went 5-for-9 from three-point range, finishing with 15 points. Jailen Billings scored 11 points and Elijah Pappas added 10 points for the Lancers.
The Lancers are off for the next two weeks, as a buffer was built into the GPAC schedule in case teams had to go on hiatus due to COVID. MMU did not have any games postponed due to COVID during the season. MMU will next take the floor in the GPAC Tournament on the road on Feb. 24.
MOUNT MARTY (9-16)
Tyrell Harper 9-17 2-4 20, Luke Ronsiek 5-9 0-0 15, Jailen Billings 4-16 1-2 11, Elijah Pappas 5-11 0-0 10, Chad Moran 2-6 3-5 7, Lincoln Jordre 2-3 1-1 5, Allen Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Kade Stearns 0-1 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-65 7-12 71.
NORTHWESTERN (18-5)
Trent Hilbrands 7-11 2-4 20, Alex Van Kalsbeek 7-7 4-5 18, Jay Small 4-9 6-10 17, Craig Sterk 4-11 1-3 9, Isaac Heyer 2-2 1-2 6, Matt Onken 2-3 0-0 5, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-2 0-0 3, Noah Slagter 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-45 14-24 78.
At the half: MMU 35-34. Three-Pointers: NWC 10-18 (Hilbrands 4-5, Small 3-6, Heyer 1-1, Onken 1-2, DeMeulenaere 1-2, Sterk 0-2), MMU 8-25 (Ronsiek 5-9, Billings 2-9, Wilson 1-2, Harper 0-2, Pappas 0-2, Stearns 0-1). Rebounds: NWC 37 (Sterk 10), MMU 27 (Harper 12). Blocked Shots: MMU 2 (Harper 2), NWC 2. Steals: MMU 7 (three with 2), NWC 5 (Hilbrands 2, Sterk 2). Assists: NWC 16 (three with 3), MMU 12 (Harper 4). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, NWC 14. Fouled Out: Moran. Technical Fouls: Small. Turnovers: NWC 19, MMU 10.
