FREEMAN — Freeman outlasted Irene-Wakonda 19-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 18-16 in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Freeman.
Freeman (20-9) now advances to the Class B SoDak 16 on Nov. 9. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Friday).
Kate Miller had 23 kills, 28 digs and three ace serves to power Freeman. Ashlin Jacobsen posted 17 kills and 33 digs. Ava Ammann finished with 45 assists and 26 digs. Emily Mendel posted 26 digs, Cami Fransen had 23 digs, Lily Wipf had 20 digs and Zenovia Butler added 18 digs in the victory.
Nora O’Malley posted 19 kills, eight blocks and three ace serves for Irene-Wakonda. Emma Orr had 17 kills, 15 assists and 16 digs. McKenna Mork posted 21 assists and 26 digs. Madison Orr had eight kills and four blocks. Willa Freeman posted 50 digs and Katie Knodel had 39 digs in the effort.
Gayville-Volin 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
GAYVILLE — Molly Larson pounded out 22 kills to lead Gayville-Volin to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-16 victory over Alcester-Hudson in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Gayville.
With the win, Gayville-Volin (21-9) advances to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Friday).
Molly Larson also had 17 digs and two ace serves for Gayville-Volin. Jadyn Hubbard posted 11 kills, 15 digs and two ace serves. Keeley Larson had 35 assists and five ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng added 28 digs in the victory.
For Alcester-Hudson (8-20), Carly Patrick had seven kills and 11 digs, and Elly Doering had six kills and four blocks to lead the way. Ella Serck finished with 19 assists and five blocks. Roni Rhead had 10 blocks and Jenna Manning added 12 digs in the effort.
Region 5A
Wagner 3, SC-W 0
WAGNER — Wagner swept past Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 in the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Wagner.
With the victory, Wagner (26-6) advances to the Class A SoDak 16 on Nov. 9. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Friday).
Emma Yost posted 11 kills, 12 digs and three ace serves to lead Wagner. Shona Kocer finished with seven kills and four blocks. Macy Koupal posted 28 assists. Kya Kjeldgaard and Shalayne Nagel each had four blocks, with Kjeldgaard also recording two ace serves and Nagel posting 12 digs. Avari Bruguier added 19 digs in the victory.
For SC-W (22-7), Trista White had nine kills and Kenna Ochsner had eight kills to lead the way. Teya Moody posted 18 assists and 12 digs. Dayton Easton had 20 digs in the effort.
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 3, Parker 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Second-ranked Dakota Valley earned a spot in Tuesday’s Class A SoDak 16 with a 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 victory over Parker in the Region 4A Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in North Sioux City.
Jorja Vandenhul had 17 kills, and Sophie Tuttle posted 11 kills and 12 digs for Dakota Valley (25-8). Logan Miller had 42 assists and six kills. Sam Archer finished with seven kills and 12 digs. Kate Van Rooyan had 15 digs and two ace serves, Reagan Van Rooyan posted 12 digs and Madeline Stout added six kills in the victory.
Brooke Berens led Parker with 12 kills, 30 digs and two ace serves. Terryn Fuller had 20 assists and Lexi Even added 31 digs for the Pheasants.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Beresford 0
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson scored a 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 victory over Beresford in the Region 4A Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Elk Point.
With the win, EPJ (18-10) advances to the Class A SoDak 16, Nov. 9. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Friday).
Natalie Heuertz posted 13 kills and Bentlee Kollbaum had 10 kills for EPJ. Sophia Giorgio posted 41 assists and 15 digs. Ashley Breuer and Josie Curry each had nine kills, with Curry recording three blocks. Danica Torrez posted eight kills and 16 digs. Alyssa Chytka had 27 digs, Hannah Nearman posted 14 digs and Nikki Wriedt added 13 digs in the victory.
Kara Niles led Beresford (11-22) with eight kills. Larissa Tiedeman posted 12 assists. Savanna Beeson had five kills and three blocks. Rachel Zanter had 19 digs and Autumn Namminga added 11 digs for the Watchdogs.
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 3, Avon 0
BONESTEEL — Cadence Van Zee finished with 11 kills, 17 digs and 10 ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes past Avon 25-11, 25-12, 25-7 in the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Bonesteel.
The Black Panthers (31-4) advance to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Friday).
Also for Platte-Geddes, Karly VanDerWerff had nine kills and nine digs, and Avery DeVries had 27 assists and four ace serves. Regan Hoffman finished with seven kills, 11 digs and five ace serves in the victory.
For Avon (19-11), Tiffany Pelton led the way with seven kills and eight digs. McKenna Kocmich had 12 assists and nine digs. Sam Brodeen added eight digs.
Burke 3, TDA 1
BONESTEEL — Burke outlasted Tripp-Delmont-Armour 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16 in the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Bonesteel.
With the win, Burke (28-8) advances to the Class B SoDak 16, Nov. 9. Site, time and opponent will be announced today (Friday).
For TDA (17-14), Megan Reiner had 12 kills and 18 digs, and Gracey Schatz had 11 kills to lead the way. Hannah Stremick posted 30 assists and two ace serves. Emma Fink added 22 digs.
