BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans defense pitched a shutout in frigid conditions as the Trojans defeated the Battle Creek Braves 6-0 at Bob Schnitzler Field Friday in a Class C2 State Semifinal clash.
“The kids worked really hard all week,” Trojans head coach Chad Cattau said. “Our coaches had great plan. We stepped up. People were making a big deal out of the weather. I told our kids we’re not going to use that as an excuse because once they get out here and start playing, the kids on the field aren’t going to get cold, so let’s not even think about it or talk about it. Our kids overcame (the cold).”
Trojans quarterback Braeden Reifenrath scored on a short touchdown run 35 seconds into the second quarter to provide the Trojans with the points they needed to win the game.
“We ran a lot of quarterback sneaks with him tonight because (the Braves) weren’t putting anybody over the center when we were going double-tight (as far as our formation), so that was there for us. On the touchdown, that was a look we thought we could get two to three yards on. (Braeden) kept driving his feet, and he was able to get in. You’ve got to give our offensive line credit on that (score).”
While the HCC defense bent on occasion, it did not break throughout the game. Battle Creek drove deep into HCC territory early in the fourth quarter, as they had fourth-and-goal on the Trojans’ 5-yard-line. Braves quarterback Jaxon Mettler threw an incomplete pass on the play.
“Our kids executed while we gave him a look that we didn’t show them (in a 20-12 Braves victory over the Trojans on Oct. 7) on a lot of the plays that they ran,” Cattau said. “Maybe that gave them some issues. Our kids just stepped up, played hard, and did a lot of fundamental things well.”
Although HCC did not score on its next drive, the Trojans took 7:14 off the game clock and drove the ball to the Battle Creek 31-yard-line before failing on a 4th-and-15, giving the football back to Battle Creek with 3:06 remaining.
The Braves struggled to get the chunk plays they needed on the next drive. HCC’s Carson Arens picked off Mettler with 1:52 remaining.
Cattau was happy for Arens and praised the four-sport athlete’s attitude.
“(Carson)’s always working to put himself in position to be successful,” Cattau said. “He’s a competitor. He works hard every day. He’s one of those quiet kids that just shows up and goes to work.”
With the Braves still holding two timeouts, HCC needed 10 yards to ice the game. Cattau’s team delivered.
“We told the kids at the timeout (we needed to) get 10 yards and we can end it,” he said. “We were able to do that. I’m happy for the way our kids played and the way they stepped up.”
Cattau was proud of the way his players fought through in the game. He added that Battle Creek was an extremely tough opponent.
“I’ve got to give Battle Creek a ton of credit,” Cattau said. “They played hard. They definitely had a chance to win and at the end, but thankfully, our players stepped up.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic will play Norfolk Catholic Nov. 22 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the Class C2 State Championship. Game time is set for 10:15 a.m. local time.
“(Norfolk Catholic) is going to run downhill and run play action,” Cattau said. “They’re going to line up and come right at us. That’s the way we play up here. It’s going to be that way just like it was tonight.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.