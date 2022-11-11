BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans defense pitched a shutout in frigid conditions as the Trojans defeated the Battle Creek Braves 6-0 at Bob Schnitzler Field Friday in a Class C2 State Semifinal clash.

“The kids worked really hard all week,” Trojans head coach Chad Cattau said. “Our coaches had great plan. We stepped up. People were making a big deal out of the weather. I told our kids we’re not going to use that as an excuse because once they get out here and start playing, the kids on the field aren’t going to get cold, so let’s not even think about it or talk about it. Our kids overcame (the cold).”

