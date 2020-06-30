Yankton Fury Red took two from Harrisburg’s TSC Blaze in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
In the opener, four different Yankton players notched two hits each in a 9-2 victory.
Tori Vellek had two doubles and three RBI to lead Yankton. Hannah Sailer had two hits and two RBI. Camryn Zoeller and Grace Brockberg each had two hits. Regan Garry doubled, and Annika Gordon, Brooklyn Townsend and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the victory.
Karsten Schlimgen doubled for TSC Blaze.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest. Autumn Tomes took the loss.
In the nightcap, Yankton took control with a five-run fourth inning on the way to an 8-1 victory.
Zoeller went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBI for Yankton (9-3-1). Sample doubled and singled, driving in three runs. Garry also doubled and singled. Gordon, Vellek, Paige Hatch, Girard and Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Makenna Graham doubled and singled for the Blaze.
Garry picked up the win, striking out two. Kylie Bittner took the loss, striking out four.
Fury Black 3-5, Vermillion 1-4
VERMILLION — Yankton Fury Black battled to a pair of close victories over Vermillion in girls’ softball action on Tuesday in Vermillion.
In the opener, Emma Herrboldt went 2-for-2 to lead Yankton past Vermillion 3-1.
Payton Moser and Lydia Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Olivia Binde picked up the win, striking out three.
In the nightcap, Yankton answered a pair of Vermillion rallies on the way to a 5-4 decision.
Mikayla Humpal and Lucy Yost each doubled for Yankton (10-9). Camryn Koletzky, Emma Eichacker and Binde each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out three.
Hartford 14-12, Fury Fire 2-5
Hartford earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Fury Fire in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at the Summit softball fields.
In the opener, Hartford sent 14 batters to the plate in the first, in a 14-2 decision.
Lainie Keller had two hits and Emma Heine doubled for Yankton. Emma Wiese also had a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
In the nightcap, Hartford took control after the first inning to claim a 12-5 victory.
Jenna Cox went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Keller and Brenna Steele each doubled. Hannah Christopherson and Heine each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
