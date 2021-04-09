VERMILLION — Making the NCAA Tournament has been a season goal for the last five or so seasons according to head coach Leanne Williamson, but the Coyotes are making their first appearance since 2018, and second in school history Wednesday.
“This has been a goal of theirs since the beginning of the season and really every year in the last probably five, six years,” Williamson said. “Where we’re talking about this being something that we expect to do every year. So I think with that, they have, in a way, been mentally preparing the most they can throughout the season knowing that this is what we’re working towards.”
Coming off two five-set thrillers to win their second Summit League Title in school history, the Coyote volleyball team is preparing for a match-up with Missouri in the opening round of the smaller than usual 48 team NCAA Tournament.
“It’s been really exciting,” libero Lolo Weideman said. “All of us are really excited for next week. I think we have the mentality of just adding in practice to have fun and work hard and not be super tense because we’re really proud of where we’ve made it so far and you just want to try and go further. So we’re not putting a whole lot of pressure on ourselves and are just focusing on our side.”
Weideman is one of three Coyotes who played in the 2018 NCAA Tournament game against Creighton. Weideman admitted she was nervous the first time around and is trying to help the younger players who are in those shoe’s this time around.
“My freshman year I was pretty overwhelmed, I’m not gonna lie,” Weideman said. “I was pretty nervous and I think it was just not really knowing what to expect. I think something that the girls who haven’t been there or experienced that yet need to understand is, it’s just a game. We’re just playing really good competition and just to go out there and have fun.”
Weideman, Madison Jurgens and Claire Gerdes saw the court in 2018 against Creighton, and Jurgens and Weideman will be starting this time around. USD’s also using the experience gained from the 2019 NIVC run.
“I think it gave us the opportunity to play more matches where you never know when your last match is,” Williamson said. “Coming in, you know you you’re preparing for each match and knowing that if you win, you continue on, if you lose, you’re done. I think through most of the season, up until the conference tournament, you don’t have a ton of those opportunities to to play like it could be your last.”
The Coyotes are led by sophomore Elizabeth Juhnke and senior Sami Slaughter at the net. Juhnke and Slaughter were selected to the all-Summit Tournament team, and Juhnke was Tournament MVP. Weideman leads the backcourt and also was named to the all-Summit Tournament team.
The Coyotes face Missouri in the opening round Wednesday. If the Coyotes advance, they face Ohio State Thursday. Ohio State gets a first round bye due to the smaller bracket.
“Playing back to back definitely has helped us realize you know how important doing rehab and keeping our bodies healthy is because you don’t have a lot of time to rest and recover,” Weideman said. “And I think playing on Wednesday, and you know whatever outcome it may be, I think it I think it helps us understand that we have to come back that next day and still have that same amount of energy and aggressiveness.”
The Coyotes and Tigers play Wednesday in Omaha at 11 a.m. The winner advances to the second round to play Ohio State Thursday at 11 a.m. The games will be broadcasted on ESPN3.
