The Dakota Valley boys and Viborg-Hurley girls continue to lead their respective classes as the South Dakota Media Basketball Polls were announced on Monday.
Dakota Valley (8-0) was a unanimous top pick in the Class A boys’ division. The Panthers will face second-ranked Sioux Valley (9-0) in the Hanson boys’ Classic on Saturday.
Viborg-Hurley (9-1), after a 20-point win over second-ranked Wolsey-Wessington, is now the unanimous top pick in Class B girls. Centerville (7-2), after a loss to Arlington, dropped one spot to fourth.
The Yankton boys (4-1) received votes in the latest poll. The Bucks travels to top-ranked Sioux Falls Jefferson (6-0) on Tuesday and host Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-3, receiving votes) on Friday.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— White River (10-1) drew 16 first place votes in the Class B boys’ poll. Aberdeen Christian (7-0) and DeSmet (7-1) each drew one first place vote.
— Sioux Falls Washington (7-0) moved into the top spot after beating previously top-ranked O’Gorman (5-2). Yankton hosts third-ranked Jefferson (6-2) on Tuesday and travels to Roosevelt on Thursday.
— Hamlin (8-0) holds the top spot in the Class A girls’ poll, with Vermillion (10-0) moving into second after their victory over Wagner (8-1). Wagner, previously ranked second, dropped to fourth.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1
Receiving votes: Yankton 8, Roosevelt 3, Brandon Valley 1.
1. Dakota Valley (18) 8-0 90 1
3. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 46 5
4. St. Thomas More 9-0 44 T-3
5. Rapid City Christian 10-0 13 RV
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 7.
1. White River (16) 10-1 88 1
2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 7-0 69 2
Receiving votes: Faith 1, Ethan 1.
1. Washington (18) 7-0 90 2
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 6, Brandon Valley 1.
2. Vermillion (3) 10-0 67 4
3. St. Thomas More 9-2 50 3
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 8.
1. Viborg-Hurley (18) 9-1 90 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 71 2
Receiving votes: Arlington 8, James Valley Christian 7, Jones County 7, Sully Buttes 7, De Smet 5, Ethan 3, Wall 3, Howard 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.