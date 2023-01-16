Cougars Remain First In Poll
Viborg-Hurley's Denae Mach gets behind the Freeman defense for a layup during a game earlier this season. The Cougars remained first in the Class B girls' ranking in this week's South Dakota Media Basketball Poll.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Dakota Valley boys and Viborg-Hurley girls continue to lead their respective classes as the South Dakota Media Basketball Polls were announced on Monday.

Dakota Valley (8-0) was a unanimous top pick in the Class A boys’ division. The Panthers will face second-ranked Sioux Valley (9-0) in the Hanson boys’ Classic on Saturday.

