VOLGA — Howard went 3-0 in a season-opening wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Volga.
Howard edged Parker 46-35, beat Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 63-15 and downed Sioux Valley 69-6.
Parker downed Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 66-15 and beat Sioux Valley 60-21. Beresford downed Sioux Valley 46-30 in the other match.
For Parker, Levi Wieman (220) went 3-0 with three pins to lead the way. Tanner Preheim (120) and Geoff Dunkelberger each went 2-0 with two pins and a forfeit. Riley Pankratz (113) also had two pins. Logan Buseman (126) had a pin and a technical fall. Zaul Centeno (182), Charlie Patten (195), Andrew Even (132) and Jack Even (152) each had a pin on the night.
Alex Jensen (220) earned two pins for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Logan Serck (160) won two matches, by pin and major decision. Peyton Fridrich (145) had a pin and another victory. Robert Watkins (138) also earned a victory in the effort.
PARKER 66, BAH 15: 106 — Alek Kuchta P by forfeit; 113 — Riley Pankratz P pin. Isaac Boden 0:33; 120 — Tanner Preheim P pin. Andrew VanKekerix 0:40; 126 — Logan Buseman P pin. Taten Twedt 0:43; 132 — Andrew Even P by forfeit; 138 — Robert Watkins BAH dec. Connor Even 12-9; 145 — Peyton Fridrich BAH pin. Zanto Centeno 2:40; 152 — Jack Even P pin. Colton Stene 2:24; 160 — Logan Serck BAH pin. Jake Stone 0:50; 170 — Logan Bridges P by forfeit; 182 — Zaul Centeno P by forfeit; 195 — Charlie Patten P pin. Landon Schurch 5:37; 220 — Levi Wieman P pin. Alex Jensen 0:37; 285 — Geoff Dunkelberger P pin. Chris Wirth 1:15
HOWARD 69, SIOUX VALLEY 6: 106 — Trent Feldhaus H tech. fall. Tate Steffensen 15-0 4:00; 113 — Tate Miller H by forfeit; 120 — Mitchell Guthmiller SV pin. Nolan Mentele 1:19; 126 — Karsten Hamilton H by forfeit; 132 — Riley Genzlinger H pin. Skylar Trygstad 2:52; 138 — Kieffer Klinkhammer H maj. dec. David Knutson 11-1; 145 — Jack Neises H by forfeit; 152 — Lane Miller H by forfeit; 160 — John Callies H pin. Seth Heidenreich 0:55; 170 — Ty Beyer H pin. Joe Hornick 3:27; 182 — Bradyn Beck H pin. Owen VandeWeerd 5:32; 195 — Open; 220 — Kaden Hofer H pin. Evan Schade 2:48; 285 — William Rentz H by forfeit
HOWARD 46, PARKER 35: 106 — Trent Feldhaus H pin. Alek Kuchta 1:14; 113 — Tate Miller H pin. Riley Pankratz 1:18; 120 — Tanner Preheim P pin. Nolan Mentele 0:10; 126 — Logan Buseman P tech. fall. Karsten Hamilton 16-0 5:12; 132 — Riley Genzlinger H pin. Andrew Even 1:33; 138 — Kieffer Klinkhammer H pin. Connor Even 2:20; 145 — Jack Neises H maj. dec. Zanto Centeno 14-6; 152 — Lane Miller H pin. Jack Even 5:19; 160 — John Callies H pin. Jake Stone 1:10; 170 — Ty Beyer H pin. Logan Bridges 0:37; 182 — Zaul Centeno P pin. Bradyn Beck 0:35; 195 — Charlie Patten P by forfeit; 220 — Levi Wieman P pin. Kaden Hofer 2:26; 285 — Geoff Dunkelberger P pin. William Rentz 3:00
BAH 46, SIOUX VALLEY 30: 106 — Tate Steffensen SV by forfeit; 113 — Mitchell Guthmiller SV pin. Isaac Boden 1:22; 120 — Andrew VanKekerix BAH by forfeit; 126 — Taten Twedt BAH by forfeit; 132 — Skylar Trygstad SV by forfeit; 138 — David Knutson SV pin. Robert Watkins 0:47; 145 — Peyton Fridrich BAH by forfeit; 152 — Colton Stene BAH by forfeit; 160 — Logan Serck BAH maj. dec. Seth Heidenreich 16-4; 170 — Joe Hornick SV by forfeit; 182 — Open; 195 — Landon Schurch BAH by forfeit; 220 — Alex Jensen BAH pin. Evan Schade 0:37; 285 — Chris Wirth BAH by forfeit
PARKER 60, SIOUX VALLEY 21: 106 — Tate Steffensen SV dec. Alek Kuchta 4-2; 113 — Riley Pankratz P pin. Mitchell Guthmiller 1:30; 120 — Tanner Preheim P by forfeit; 126 — Logan Buseman P by forfeit; 132 — Andrew Even P pin. Skylar Trygstad 4:17; 138 — David Knutson SV pin. Connor Even 1:23; 145 — Zanto Centeno P by forfeit; 152 — Jack Even P by forfeit; 160 — Seth Heidenreich SV pin. Jake Stone 4:43; 170 — Joe Hornick SV pin. Logan Bridges 3:20; 182 — Zaul Centeno P by forfeit; 195 — Charlie Patten P by forfeit; 220 — Levi Wieman P pin. Evan Schade 0:22; 285 — Geoff Dunkelberger P by forfeit
HOWARD 63, BAH 15: 106 — Trent Feldhaus H by forfeit; 113 — Tate Miller H pin. Isaac Boden 1:00; 120 — Nolan Mentele H pin. Andrew VanKekerix 1:51; 126 — Karsten Hamilton H pin. Taten Twedt 0:25; 132 — Riley Genzlinger H by forfeit; 138 — Calvin Halverson H pin. Robert Watkins 0:56; 145 — Peyton Fridrich BAH dec. Jack Neises 3-0; 152 — Lane Miller H pin. Colton Stene 0:59; 160 — John Callies H dec. Logan Serck 3-1; 170 — Ty Beyer H by forfeit; 182 — Bradyn Beck H by forfeit; 195 — Landon Schurch BAH by forfeit; 220 — Alex Jensen BAH pin. Tate Miller 0:40; 285 — William Rentz H pin. Chris Wirth 2:00
