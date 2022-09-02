With South Dakota playing Kansas State today, allegiances in the Leber family are split.
Ben Leber was a two-time All-Big 12 selection at Kansas State. Ben’s successful Division I career led to a 10-year career in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.
His older brother, Jason, was the first of the Leber siblings that made the family’s name known to sports fans in South Dakota. Jason was the running back on the Vermillion Tanagers’ State Championship teams from 1990-92.
Jason’s successful high school career led him to be recruiting by the South Dakota Coyotes. He joined USD following a 3-8 season at the school. Through his time there from 1993-96, the Coyotes became prominent nationally to the point where the school was ranked No. 3 in the nation in Division II polls.
“I felt like it was my responsibility to be a part of the turnaround and that a lot of the load had to be carried by me as well as well as other guys on the team,” Jason said. “Certainly, I felt like a lot of it was on my shoulders. We did a good job in terms of the class that I came in with USD and the class before me. We turned around and at the time had reached number three in the nation.”
Despite watching Jason have success at USD, Ben wanted to go out of state for college, and desired to be recruited by a Division I program. His dream school was Colorado, but the Buffaloes did not recruit him.
Ben and his parents learned from Jason’s recruiting experience. Ben’s dad, Al, who was the principal at Vermillion High School at the time and would become the superintendent of the Dakota Valley School District, would put together VHS tapes of Ben’s highlight reels. With Ben becoming a successful athlete in his own right at Vermillion High School, Al and his wife, Han, understood that they may have to spend some money to get Ben noticed by a Division I school.
That school happened to be Kansas State, as Ben went to a camp there in the summer between his junior and senior year.
“We were very naive as a family about how the recruiting process works,” Ben said. “That was normal at the time. We didn’t have recruiting services. There weren’t online things that you could do to promote yourself. My dad was physically making the highlight tapes on the VHS to send out to people. That was the extent of recruiting. We learned from Jason’s recruiting situation that you have to go out and put yourself out there. You can’t just sit back and think that people are going to come find you in the Dakotas. So, we did learn from Jason situation, which is why my parents were okay with spending the money to send me down to Kansas State’s camp.”
If getting a D-I offer did not pan out for Ben, he could have got behind the idea of playing for the Coyotes, who offered him an informal scholarship his junior year.
“It really was just a complete fallback to kind of go to the USD or something similar,” Ben said. “I’m not trying to diminish what USD is or even what that conference is. It was (the fact that) as a junior, I had higher aspirations to play Division I. If that didn’t come to fruition, then I could’ve absolutely got behind the idea of playing at USD or something like that.”
Despite Ben, Jason, and their brother Aaron and sister Gina being athletically inclined, education was always the most important thing in the Leber household.
“My family never treated sports as if it was an avenue for something way bigger,” Ben said. “It was just, ‘Hey, we want you to be a student athlete. We want you to find the values of being a student athlete.’ But as far as manipulating the system to travel to different places to go to school and get more eyes on you, that was never part of the conversation.”
During his high school years, Ben was able to learn many valuable lessons from watching Jason’s experience with being on the football team at USD. Jason would gladly let his little brother join him and his Coyote teammates in the weight room. Jason believes that it was a good way for Ben to learn what it took to be a collegiate athlete.
“We brought Ben in for that reason – to give him some experience (and) to see, ‘Look, you can’t just show up anymore,’” Jason said. “You can’t just let your athleticism take fold. You get to these levels and especially when he got to Kansas State, everybody’s fast, big, and strong. So how are you going to separate yourself? It’s going to have to be through the work ethic, and you’re going to have to push yourself to into pain (and) into areas that are difficult.”
These lessons helped Ben in his experience, even though these inflection points were not something that had to be told to him by his older brother.
“(Ben)’s a natural worker,” Jason said. “There’s no point that I ever have to push him and force him to do anything. The one great thing about Ben is he’s naturally driven. He does it for himself and not necessarily to prove himself to anybody else. An athlete has to have that natural drive. Ben has it by nature. He’s such an intelligent guy, but to combine that with his athleticism and his work ethic, now you’ve got a great winning combination there that can be successful.
Regarding the game this Saturday, it is not a point of emphasis as far as the brothers trading friendly banter before the game. However, both Jason and Ben lead busy lives and put their families first before football.
“It’s all in good fun,” Ben said. “Part of it is (that) we’re all very busy. Most of the time we’re all running around a different kids’ activities and we’re looking at a sports app trying to keep up with score. I think it’d be one thing if we were all sitting down together watching the game together, but when we’ve got busy lives going in a million different directions it’s a little more difficult.”
Last time the Coyotes and Wildcats played in 2018, Ben was calling a matchup between North Carolina and California with Brian Custer on FOX while the USD-KSU game was going on.
“I was not able to pay attention (to the USD-KSU game), but my phone started blowing up that the USD has the lead and they’re winning the game,” Ben said. “I definitely got a little nervous. It all come down to K-State’s final drive (to win the game 27-24). They drove all the way down the field and scored so it was a dramatic game. It was fun for a little bit, maybe a couple hours (after the game).”
Jason said when the Coyotes had their 24-12 lead at halftime, he was feeling too superstitious to text Ben about it.
“I thought ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going do (get the win),’ Jason said. “It’s funny because we’re both fairly superstitious, so I’m always afraid to talk smack too early because I didn’t want to jinx my team. We are both very relatively quiet people, so we let it ride to the end of the game. After the game, I was like, ‘I thought we had you’ (to Ben). For me, I was just proud of how the (Coyotes) played. I was disappointed (because) you want that win. I’m hoping my boys can do it again and maybe we get we can close it out this time.”
Ben fully expects Kansas State to win the game.
“Let’s be honest, K-State should win, and they should win pretty easily,” Ben said.
USD and Kansas State play at Bill Snyder Family Stadium tonight. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Manhattan.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.