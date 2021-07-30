When the Crofton American Legion baseball team began its 2021 season, head coach Jason Babcock was “hopeful” that his team’s season would end at state.
Today (Saturday) in Palmer, Nebraska, those hopes will be realized.
Crofton faces Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus (DCB) to open the Nebraska American Legion Class C Senior Baseball Tournament. Game time is 5 p.m.
“I knew we had quite a bit of talent, and we have developed quite a bit throughout the year,” Babcock said. “I knew the talent was there.”
Crofton had challenging schedule, co-hosting two tournaments with South Dakota Class A program Yankton and playing in a league that predominantly contained Class B programs.
Those challenges — especially the two tournaments that involved four games in two days — helped Crofton get ready for the grind of the Area C-1 Tournament.
“In the area tournament you have to win four games in five days, or five games in five days,” Babcock said. “Those tournaments definitely helped us prepare for that.”
While Crofton has predictably gotten good performances out of the heart of its order, Andy Knapp and Peyton Wieseler, the bottom of the lineup helped spark the team in the Area tournament.
“Through the four games of the area tournament, our lower half — Zack Foxhoven, William Poppe, Austin Tramp, Jack Kuchta — got things done,” Babcock said. “It was nice to see other people chip in.”
Crofton also got a spark out of the leadoff spot in Owen Sudbeck.
“Owen did a great job of leading off all season,” Babcock said. “He is up to the challenge.”
On the mound, Crofton’s veterans have led the way.
“Our last year players, Wieseler and Tramp,” Babcock said of the pitching leaders.
The early-season tournaments also helped add to Crofton’s pitching depth.
“At those tournaments we were able to develop quite a few other guys,” Babcock said. “We were more comfortable (in the Area tournament) because they were able to come in prior to that.”
Crofton may have been undefeated in the Area tournament, but it was not perfect. Babcock is hoping to see a few aspects of the team’s play improve when they take the field in Palmer.
“We need to clean up a few things on defense,” he said. “We need to continue to score eight to 12 runs a game, then let our pitchers do their thing.”
Tournament play begins at 11 a.m. today with Tecumseh against Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg (SOS). Imperial faces Louisville-Weeping Water at 2 p.m. The game opposite the Crofton/DCB matchup in the bracket is host Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley (PWG) against Pender at 8 p.m.
The tournament runs through Wednesday, Aug. 3.
