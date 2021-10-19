FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Senior Laerke Jensen recorded her second straight top 10 finish Tuesday at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic hosted by Colorado State at the Ptarmigan Country Club. Jensen finished in sole possession of fifth place while the team finished in 10th place.
The Hobro, Denmark native carded scores of 71-74-73 to finish with a three-round score of 218. She carded nine birdies on the two days including three straight on the front nine of round two and round three.
Sophomore Danica Badura tied for 56th place after carding scores of 78-75-83 to total 236 while junior Jalea Culliver finished one stroke behind Badura tying for 60th place with a three-round score of 76-78-83.
Freshman Paige Hoffman tied for 64th place with scores of 79-75-85 for a score of 239. The freshman has now completed her third tournament as a Yote. Rounding out the scoring for the Coyotes was sophomore Akari Hayashi placing 71st with scores of 82-80-79 for a total score of 241.
The Coyotes complete their fall schedule when they travel to North Carolina to compete in the Grandover Fall Classic Nov. 1-2.
