The hirings of three head coaches were finalized at the Yankton School District board meeting on Monday.
Geoff Gross has been named the head track and field coach, with Caitlyn Savey named the head cross country coach. These two positions had previously been held by Luke Youmans, who announced his resignation last month.
Jill Muth has been hired as the first head softball coach in YSD history. Softball will be a state-sanctioned sport in South Dakota beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Gross has previously served as a head track and field coach in Winner (1999-2003), Pierre (2004-2008) and Mitchell (2009-2015). Most recently he had been the assistant 6-12 principal and athletic director at Beresford High School.
Savey also has Beresford ties, as she was a state champion distance runner at Beresford High School. The recent Augustana graduate will also teach sixth grade math in the Yankton School District.
Muth has been a coach and teacher in the Yankton School District since 2001, coaching middle school volleyball from 2001-07 and middle school basketball from 2001-17. She has been a varsity basketball assistant since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.