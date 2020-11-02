LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington sophomore Carson Noecker and Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens were named to the Nebraska Coaches Association Super State team for cross country, announced Monday.
Noecker won his second consecutive Class C state boys’ title on Oct. 23 in Kearney, Nebraska. Arens won the Class D girls’ title at the state meet. Both also received All-State honors for their respective classes.
Super State and All-State honors are presented based on performances in the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.