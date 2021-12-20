SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished fourth and Vermillion placed sixth in the seven-team Warrior Invitational wrestling tournament, hosted by Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday.
Watertown claimed the title with 276.5 points, followed by Mitchell (208) and Sioux Falls Jefferson (138.5).
Yankton scored 131 points, led by a runner-up finish by Dylan Sloan at 126 pounds and a third place finish by Max Diedrichson at 182 pounds. Parker Kisch (106), Collin Patrick (120), Asa Swenson (160), Jackson Conway (170) and Vaden Griel each finished fourth. Will Pavlish (132) placed fifth.
The Yankton Gazelles also had a pair of runner-up finishes on the girls’ side, from Kiera Christ (120) and Nevaeh Leonard (142). Brie Luken (120) finished sixth.
Vermillion finished with 108.5 points. The Tanagers were led by runner-up finishes from Hayden Schroeder (113), Rollie French (152), Jack Kratz (170) and Zach Brady (285).
Yankton now heads into the holiday break. The Bucks and Gazelles next take the mat on Jan. 4 in Mitchell for an Eastern South Dakota Conference triangular against the Kernels and Harrisburg.
Huskies Inv.
ELK POINT — Canton beat out Pierre for top honors in the 13-team Huskies Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Elk Point.
Canton scored 251 points, finishing ahead of Pierre (232) and West Sioux, Iowa (174). Parkston (128.5), Wagner (120) and Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (113) claimed the next three spots.
Canton was led by champions Ayson Rice (126), Kale Ask (132), Andy Meyer (138), Luke Richardson (152), Tanner Meyers (195) and Marshall Baldwin (220).
For Wagner, Karstyn Lhotak won the 106-pound title.
Isaac Crownover claimed the 182-pound title for Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon, improving to 12-0 on the season.
Host Elk Point-Jefferson tied for seventh with 75 points. Ben Swatek won the 170-pound title for the Huskies.
Parker scored 71 points on the day. Beresford-Alcester-Hudson had 63 points on the day. Dakota Valley finished with two points.
West Sioux had three champions who continued undefeated starts to their seasons: Braden Graff (113 pounds, 18-0), Mikey Baker (145 pounds, 20-0) and Cullen Koedam (160 pounds, 19-0). Hinton’s Ethan Sachau (17-0), the 120-pound champ, was chosen the meet’s outstanding wrestler.
Madison Inv.
MADISON — Wrestlers from Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon and Viborg-Hurley had strong showings in the girls’ divisions of the Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Spearfish won the girls’ title with 133 points, followed by Brookings (92) and Harrisburg (66).
Viborg-Hurley scored 54 points on the day, placing fourth overall and first among Class B wrestling programs. Gia Miller (170) and Hope Orr (285) won titles.
BHSA scored 46 points to place fifth overall. Both BHSA wrestlers, Britney Rueb (113) and Peyton Hellman (126) won titles.
Titan Inv.
PLANKINTON — Redfield Area beat out Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the 18-team Titan Invitational, held Saturday in Plankinton.
The champion Pheasants scored 263 points, well ahead of KWLPG (217) and Burke-Gregory (185). Host Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (182.5) and Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington (159) rounded out the first five.
For Redfield Area, Brady Risetter (106), Mason Fey (160), Corbin Schwartz (182) and Grady Fey (285) won titles.
KWLPG was led by champions Kasen Konstanz (120) and Levi Nightingale (195).
Marion-Freeman finished with 40 points on the day. Riley Tschetter led the Rebels with a fourth place finish at 132 pounds.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian scored 14 points on the day. Ty Garcia led the Thunder with a fourth place finish at 285 pounds.
Pierce Inv.
PIERCE, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished second in the boys’ division and Crofton placed eighth in the girls’ division of the Pierce Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Pierce swept both team titles. On the boys’ side, Pierce beat out Crofton-Bloomfield 204.5 to 164. The Pierce girls beat out Lexington 113 to 91.5.
Isaiah Adams (126), Brock Bolling (132), Jayden Coulter (145), Blake Bolling (152) and Michael Kruntorad (170) won titles for the Pierce boys, with Kruntorad improving to 16-0 for the Bluejays. Maggie Painter (132), Angeline Skrdla (138) and Kinzie Parsons (235) won titles for the Pierce girls.
For Crofton-Bloomfield, Robbie Fisher (113), Hudson Barger (120), Wyatt Tramp (160), Ty Tramp (195), Jared Janssen (220) and Paxton Bartels (285) won titles, with Janssen (13-0) and Barger (15-0) each remaining undefeated.
The Cedar Catholic boys placed fourth with 71.5 points. Keegan Carl (106) won a title for the Trojans.
The Crofton girls scored 32 points on the day. Madisen Petersen won the 120-pound title and Annabelle Poppe finished second at 165 pounds for the Warriors, who sent just two wrestlers to the event.
Osmond Inv.
OSMOND, Neb. — West Point-Beemer beat out Ponca for top honors in the 12-team Osmond Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Osmond, Nebraska.
WP-B scored 157.5 points, led by champions Edward Pena (113), Alex Borboya (120), Cooper Colson (195) and Jason Hagedorn (285).
Ponca finished with 106 points. Dalton Anderson (126) and Aiden Cook (170) won titles for Ponca.
Creighton scored 21 points on the day. The Bulldogs were led by a third place finish from Shane Farnik at 145 pounds.
Tri County Northeast finished with 20 points. The Wolfpack’s lone wrestler, Ryan Anderson, won the 182-pound title.
Niobrara-Verdigre scored six points in the event. Beau Hrbek, the lone wrestler for the Cougars, placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Cossack Avalanche
VOLGA — Yankton’s JV scored 37 points at the 19-team Cossack Avalanche wrestling tournament, hosted by Sioux Valley on Saturday.
Kingsbury County won the tournament, a mix of Class B programs and Class A junior varsity teams, with 198 points. Host Sioux Valley had 151 points.
For Yankton, Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn placed second at 126 pounds. Ashton Langeland (170) and Edly Amaro (220) each placed fourth in their divisions.
Viborg-Hurley scored 28 points on the day.
Green Machine Tourn.
WISNER, Neb. — Quad County Northeast scored 32 points in the Green Machine wrestling tournament, hosted by Wisner-Pilger on Saturday.
Winside won the team title with 135.5 points, edging out host Wisner-Pilger (125). Korbin Carlson (113), Cayden Ellis (126), Art Escalante (152), Tyler Carlson (160) and Mason Topp (195) each won titles for Winside, with Topp (11-0) remaining undefeated.
Quad County Northeast was led by third place finishes from Ajay Gubbels (170) and Carson Fischer (285).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.