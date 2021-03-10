Dakota Valley head girls’ basketball coach Tammy Lilly knew she had a driven group coming up.
Not when they first stepped on to the varsity practice court. Or the JV practice court. Or even middle school.
It was when, as elementary students, the future Panthers watched as someone beat Dakota Valley and got to cut down the nets.
“There are a couple of picks from when they were elementary kids, and they were crying as another team was cutting down the nets,” Lilly said. “I’ve been with this group a long time. And they’ve wanted to make state and cut down the nets.”
That determination has pushed a young Panthers (16-5) squad to the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, beginning today (Thursday) in Watertown.
Lilly has done her best to help fuel and focus that determination as well.
“We’ve pushed them, challenged them,” she said. “They have a lot of goals that they want to achieve.”
Dakota Valley has been led in nearly every category by junior Rylee Rosenquist. The 5-8 standout leads the Panthers in scoring (20.3 ppg), rebounding (7.8 rpg), assists (4.8 apg) and steals (3.9 spg).
“She leads us in practically everything,” Lilly said. “She’s also tough on defense.”
Rachel Rosenquist, the lone senior for the Panthers, averages 12.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The 5-11 forward also has a team-best 45 blocked shots.
“Rachel has done a fantastic job of being a leader by example,” Lilly said. “She wants all of the kids to feel like they’re part of the team.”
Freshman Peyton Tritz has been a scoring threat from the point guard spot, averaging 10.5 points and 2.3 steals per game, and leading the team with 43 made three-pointers.
“Peyton has developed into a knock-down shooter,” Lilly said. “She often guards the other team’s best offensive player.”
Grace Bass (6.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Jorja VanDenHul (7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 15 blocked shots) have also been key contributors, along with Brooke Carlson (2.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Emma Fredericksen (1.2 ppg) and Caden Smith (1.6 ppg).
“Grace is one of the hardest workers on the team. Brooke had a season-ending knee injury last February, but she put in the work to make sure she would be ready this season,” Lilly said. “Jorja has been an igniter off the bench. Caden and Emma have both helped along the way as well.”
The Panthers will have a challenging first-round draw in second-seeded Winner (20-2). The Warriors are led by a pair of high-powered players in Bella Swedlund (22.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 3 spg, 3.9 apg) and Kalla Bertram (19.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.6 spg, 3.3 apg).
“They’ve got some legit pieces,” Lilly said. “Swedlund is a fantastic shooter, and I’ve been super impressed with Bertram. They have a good big, Kelsey Sachtjen (4.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
“They’re a solid team. They’re number two because they earned it.”
For the Panthers to have a strong showing in Watertown, they will need to keep opponents off the line.
“We need to stay out of foul trouble,” Lilly said. “We also need to stay calm and poised. The state tournament is a new to our kids.”
The Dakota Valley-Winner matchup is the 5 p.m. contest, and will be followed by third-seed Hamlin (20-2) against Belle Fourche (18-4) at 7 p.m. The afternoon session begins with top-seeded St. Thomas More (20-1) against McCook Central-Montrose (17-5) at noon, followed by fourth-seeded Aberdeen Roncalli (20-2) against Sioux Falls Christian (19-3) at 2 p.m.
The tournament continues through Saturday, with the championship set for 7 p.m. on Saturday. All games will be played at the Watertown Civic Arena.
