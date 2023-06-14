VERMILLION — South Dakota track and field athlete Carly Haring has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for her dedication in the classroom and on the track. Haring will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship to be used for postgraduate study.

The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program was created in 1964 to promote and encourage postgraduate education by awarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes. The NCAA awards 126 scholarships across all sports and divisions each year. Awardees must carry a minimum 3.2 grade-point average, be nominated by the faculty athletics representative and intent to pursue postgraduate studies.

