LENNOX – After giving up two runs in the top of the seventh inning, a single by Connor Saunders with one out brought in Reece Proefrock to give Vermillion a 6-5 win and a ticket to the state tournament.
“I’ve been struggling at the plate,” Saunders said. “But I just had that mindset that I had to go get it .”
All four of Vermillion’s wins came by one run in the region tournament.
“I guess that was our motto this tournament,” manager Tom Heisinger said. “With one run games and just tough games. The ups and downs, taking punches and just finding a way to come up clutch when we needed it.”
Vermillion loaded the bases with one out and a ground ball by Willis Robertson tied the game at five in the seventh. Saunders stepped up to the plate next, and delivered the winning hit.
“He’s (Saunders) a kid that’s been playing for us since he was young and he’s really grown into that leadership role,” Heisinger said. “He’s a quiet kid but he leads by example and we always tell him, be a leader, be a leader, and he found a way to do that tonight.”
Vermillion jumped out early with a Willis Robertson single bringing in TJ Tracy to give Post 1 a 1-0 lead after two innings.
Vermillion wasn’t done there as they brought three runs across in the third to hold a 4-0 lead after three innings. A Jack Kratz single pushed Drew Thelen to third base, and he came in two batters later on a Jacob Chaussee walk. A pair of sacrifices bring in Kratz and Dylan Thelen and Vermillion held a four run advantage.
After neither side scored in the fourth, a two-run home run by Gabe Glanzer cut the lead in half in the fifth, and a throw to third base that went array gave Tea a run in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh a fly ball into the gap in right-center field was dropped when Drew Thelen made a diving effort at the ball. That runner scored on a sacrifice fly by Glanzer and the game was tied at four.
A second run came across when Burbach’s throw to first on a double-play ball that would have ended the inning was low and missed Jake Jensen’s glove, bringing in the fifth run of the game for Tea.
Dylan Thelen pitched five innings and Robertson the final two for Vermillion in the win. The pitching staff all week had strong performances for Vermillion to go undefeated.
“This region is tough and the tournament is tough,” Heisinger said. “Playing in the first round game, Ben Burbach saved us that first day, pitching three scoreless. That gave us the ability to have guys like Willis available tonight.”
Vermillion looks to use that deep pitching staff to benefit them in the upcoming state tournament.
“The kids that have been to the state tournament before know there’s some crazy stuff that happens and with double elimination, if you have to battle back through the loser’s bracket, there’s no such thing as too much pitching,” Heisinger said.
In the eight games at the Region 3B tournament, seven were decided by one run and six in walk-off fashion.
“We weren’t in this situation (one run games) a lot this year, but we have those clutch genes,” Saunders said. “We’re going to state.”
