VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles moved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of victories in a girls’ tennis triangular on Tuesday in Vermillion.
Yankton earned a 9-0 sweep over Lennox to open the day.
Yankton beat Vermillion 6-3 in the late match.
Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Addison Gordon and Karalyn Koerner each won in singles play for Yankton, with Saige Jorgensen and Mia Barnett winning in singles for Vermillion.
Sabrina and Nora Krajewski, and Gordon and Koerner won in doubles for Yankton. Barnett and Sakara White-Davis won in doubles for Vermillion.
Yankton travels to the Brandon Valley Invitational on Thursday. The Gazelles will face Rapid City Stevens at 2:30 p.m.
Vermillion plays in the Madison Invitational on Friday.
YANKTON 9, LENNOX 0
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Madison Buehner 6-2, 6-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Grace Dressen 6-2, 6-3; Addison Gordon Y def. Brooklyn Buehner 6-2, 6-1; Elise Koller Y def. Macy Wallenstein 6-4, 6-4; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Miriam Welch 6-2, 6-3; Meagan Scott Y def. Kathryn Loewe 6-1, 6-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. B. Buehner-M. Buehner 6-1, 6-1; Gordon-Koerner Y def. Dressen-Wallenstein 6-3, 6-4; Scott-Koller Y def. Welch-Loewe 6-4, 7-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Annie Baumann Y def. Brooklyn Glenn 6-2, 6-2; Presley Sedlacek Y def. Maren Juffer 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; Tori Miller Y def. Seirra Wesseling 6-2, 6-2; MacKenzie Gilland L def. Ellie Baumann 6-2, 6-2; Katherine Nelson Y def. Juffer 6-2, 6-2; Allison Loewe L def. McKenzie Brockmoller 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); A. Baumann-Sedlacek Y def. Glenn-Juffer 6-2, 6-2; Miller-E. Baumann Y def. Lowe-Gilland 6-4, 6-4; Wesseling-Lily Kezar L def. Nelson-Brockmoller 4-6, 6-2, (10-5)
YANKTON 6, VERMILLION 3
SINGLES: Nora Krajewski Y def. Annika Barnett 7-5, 6-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Mya Halverson 6-2, 6-2; Addison Gordon Y def. Abby Hanson 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Saige Jorgensen V def. Elise Koller 6-2, 6-1; Karalyn Koerner Y def. Evie Auen 6-1, 6-1; Mia Barnett V def. Meagan Scott 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-S. Krajewski Y def. Barnett-Halverson 6-2, 6-3; Gordon-Koerner Y def. Hanson-Delaney Smidt 6-3, 6-2; Sakara White-Davis/Barnett V def. Scott-Koller 6-1, 6-1
JV: White-Davis V def. Annie Baumann 6-2, 6-3; Smidt V def. Presley Sedlacek 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Ellie Holdhusen V def. Tori Miller 6-3, 4-6, (10-3); Katie Yoon V def. Ellie Baumann 6-2, 6-2; Shelan Hinseth V def. Katherine Nelson 6-3, 7-6 (10-8); Katelyn Proefrock V def. McKenzie Brockmoller 6-2, 6-2; Auen-Jorgensen V def. A. Baumann-Sedlacek 6-2, 6-2; Holdhusen-Yoon V def. Miller-El Baumann 6-2, 6-2; Hinseth-Proefrock V def. Nelson-Brockmoller 6-2, 6-2
