SIOUX FALLS — Three area players, one area coach and three players who went on to compete for Mount Marty are among the honorees in the inaugural class for the South Dakota High School Baseball Hall of Fame, announced on Sunday.
Former Yankton standouts Drew Heithoff and Layne Somsen, former Vermillion standout Reid Meierkort, former Vermillion coach Jason Gault, and former Mount Marty players Cole Knippling, Robb McClemans and Jason Schmidt were named to the inaugural class, announced by Midco Sports Network with a special on Sunday night.
Other players selected were Jake Adams (Brandon Valley), Dusty Coleman (O’Gorman), Tyson Gau (Stickney-Mount Vernon-Hanson-Ethan), Jack VanLeur (Brandon Valley), Connor Schaefbauer (O’Gorman), Bryce Ahredt (Tri-Valley/West Central/Montrose/Baltic/SF Christian), Jared Donahue (Winner-Colome), Derek West (Chamberlain), Landon Busch (Brookings) and Justin Kline (Aberdeen). The 2008 Aberdeen team and the 2010 St. Thomas More team were honored, as were Bud Jenniges (contributor), J.R. Yde (coach), Phil Johnson (coach/contributor), Brad Schramm (contributor) and Lyle Smith (contributor).
Here is a quick look at the area honorees:
— Meierkort was a perennial winner and all-state performer during his high school career at Vermillion. The outfielder batted .618 with almost 2 RBIs per game as a senior. He earned all-state honors in each of his four varsity seasons at Vermillion.
— Somsen is known as one of the best hurlers to ever throw in South Dakota high school baseball. Somsen was an all-state pitcher twice for Yankton, he put up a 0.95 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 45 innings as a junior and then improved on those numbers as a senior with a 1.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 32 innings. Somsen was also adept at the plate hitting .513 as a junior and .412 as a senior.
— Schmidt earned first team all-state three of the four years of his varsity career. He hit .429 with 9 extra base hits and a .574 OBP in his senior year. He also recorded a 0.72 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 20 innings of work that season. Schmidt went on to have a stellar career at Mount Marty from 2009-2012 where he picked up a conference athlete of the year award in 2011.
—McClemans was a power in the middle of the Brookings lineup and helped his team win a state title in their first year of spring baseball. McClemans was named player of the year in 2002. McClemans started his college baseball career at South Dakota State University, then transferred to Mount Marty College where he was honored with all-GPAC second team and also tied a national NAIA record when he hit two grand slams in one game.
— Knippling was an all-state player for Chamberlain, helping the Cubs to the championship game in 2002. He was a two-sport standout at Mount Marty. He also played for the Amarillo Dillas of the United League Baseball for a short stint.
— Heithoff was one of the fastest and well-rounded athletes to play high school baseball. As a sophomore Heithoff hit .444 with 19 RBIs and was named to the all-region team. He earned first team all-state as a junior when he hit .455 and as a senior when he nearly hit .600. Drew remembers the great road trips on the teal green transit bus that Yankton had but his most memorable moment was on his dad’s birthday when he was a single short of going for the cycle.
Drew was a starter for the Yankton baseball team that got to the championship game in 2004 and 2006.
After high school, Heithoff starred at Augustana where he set records for career stolen bases, games played and plate appearances. He went on to play in the Frontier League for the Schaumburg Boomers.
— Gault was the first coach for Vermillion high school baseball. He joined the board in 2012 and became the second ever president in 2017. The highlight of Gault’s coaching career was Vermillion’s 2012 state championship in which they came back to score the final four runs of the game and win in 9 innings. Jason was there from day one and his contributions to the board are unmeasurable. He was a big part of the changes that were made to high school baseball in his time on the board.
