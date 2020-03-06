LINCOLN, Neb. — How does this keep happening?
That was the question posed to Katelyn Heine, a senior on the Wynot girls’ basketball team, following yet another win on the big stage.
How?
“We’re really motivated,” she said, matter-of-factly.
In what was become a common occurrence over the past decade, Wynot advanced to the Class D2 championship game of the Nebraska State Tournament in Lincoln.
The defending champion Blue Devils surged past top seed Falls City Sacred Heart 37-27 in Friday afternoon’s semifinals at Devaney Sports Center to qualify for today’s (Saturday) 4:30 p.m. title game.
It marks the 11th consecutive state tournament trip that Wynot has advanced to the finals — it has won six titles since 2011.
“Our coach does a wonderful job of telling us what we need to do and keeping us calm,” Heine added. “That’s huge.
“We trust in the good Lord to put us where we want to be.”
That kind of divine intervention wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils (24-4) to avoid a rough start to the game, however.
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-4) scored the first 10 points of the game and held Wynot without a basket for the first 5:30.
“We were a little bit too fired up, I think; or hyped up,” Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler said. “They tried to do everything at one time.”
Instead, Wynot settled in and its traditionally-exhausting defense slowed things down, and the Blue Devils were within 13-10 at halftime.
“We just had to settle down and get used to the atmosphere, and play together and relax a little bit,” Heine said.
“Eventually we did that and were able to play like we usually do.”
Heine’s three-pointer a minute into the third quarter tied the game at 15-15 and a Shaelee Planer free throw a minute later gave Wynot a lead it wouldn’t give back.
Wieseler’s halftime message of trusting each other and making an extra pass paid off for the Blue Devils, but it was their defense that changed the game.
Although Wynot was held to one basket in the final 10 minutes (it made its free throws, though), its defense held Falls City Sacred Heart to one basket over the game’s final 15 minutes.
Heine and sophomore Karley Heimes led Wynot with 10 points apiece, while Planer had eight points.
The Blue Devils will now play Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) in today’s championship game. The Flyers are led by junior guard Allison Weidner, who committed to Nebraska.
“We just have to regroup and replenish,” Wieseler said. “Stay with the system, so to speak, and enjoy this moment here and get back and get rested.”
Or, in other words, many of the same things Wieseler has told his players over the years.
“He just tells us to live in the moment and play and have fun, and don’t worry about anything else,” Heine said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.