Yankton built a 14-0 halftime lead on the way to a 21-6 victory over Sioux City East in ninth grade football action on Thursday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Easton Nelson was 7-of-11 passing for 73 yards and two first-half touchdowns. Cohen Zahrbock caught three passes for 46 yards and a score. Carson Ness also had a touchdown catch. Matthew Sheldon rushed for 64 yards and Evan Serck rushed for 61 yards in the victory.
Serck returned a fumble 80 yards for a score for the Yankton defense. Sheldon had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Ness and Bryce Kral each picked off passes. Kaden Hughes made eight tackles and Cayden Benson had seven stops for the Bucks.
Yankton, 5-1, travels to Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
