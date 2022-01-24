The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster. Herbster was named athletic director at USD in April of 2013 after being named interim AD in December of 2012. He joined the USD staff as associate AD in 2007.
Herbster is a 1991 graduate of Virginia Tech, where he played on the Hokies men’s basketball team. He served as a team captain in the 1990-91 season.
The public is invited to attend.
