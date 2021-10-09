As Yankton senior goalkeeper Zach Loest prepared to step to the goal line for the fifth round of a quarterfinal-deciding shootout, he heard his club coach giving him a short but important piece of advice.
“Pick a side.”
Loest stopped the shot — his one save in five attempts (another shot went wide) — and teammate Ethan Yasat followed with the game-winner of Yankton’s 5-4 shootout victory over Rapid City Central in the Class AA boys’ soccer quarterfinals Saturday night at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The third-seeded Bucks (13-1-1) advance to face second-seeded Rapid City Stevens (12-2) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Central time. The Raiders avenged one of their two losses during the regular season by beating Sioux Falls Lincoln 3-0 on Saturday.
Late in the first half, Yankton saw its string of eight consecutive shutouts get upended by a penalty kick. A foul in the box gave Central’s Caleb Hower the point-blank scoring chance, which he converted for a 1-0 Cobblers lead with 2:07 left in the first half.
It was a moment Yankton head coach Dave Dannenbring had prepared his team for.
“I always said that when we get scored on, we have to come together as a team,” he said. “We need to keep everyone’s heads up and keep them in the game.”
Meanwhile, the Cobblers’ centralized defense was giving the Bucks’ offense fits.
“On Friday in practice, we had our offense work against a packed-in defense,” Dannenbring said, referring to simulating the Cobblers’ approach. “I saw how frustrating it was in practice, and I knew it would be that way in the game.”
As the match progressed, the Bucks adjusted their offensive strategy, pushing the ball up the outsides and, eventually, adjusting their formation to push Yasat from a midfield to a forward position.
“We were able to create a gap between their up guys and their back guys. That opened up the middle a lot more,” Dannenbring said. “That’s why in the last 15 minutes of regulation and almost all of overtime, the game was played in our attacking third.”
That pressure paid off in the closing minutes. Gage Becker converted a Yasat pass for the game-tying score with 3:27 to play.
Two 10-minute overtime periods left the score unchanged at 1-1, leading to a shootout to decide the final semifinal team in Class AA. Central, the 11th seed, had gone 5-for-5 in a shootout to upset sixth-seeded Spearfish in the opening round.
Yankton didn’t pick their five shooters at random, but actually set their first seven shooters — if it’s tied after five shooters, the teams continue one at a time until the tie is broken — before the first-round match against Brookings.
“It would be hard to go into that situation and say, ‘You, you, you and you,’” Coach Dannenbring said. “We’d gone over this scenario, and I told them not to shoot high. All our guys did that, and it was a difference maker.”
Hower, who had buried a penalty kick for the Cobblers’ lone goal in the 100 minutes of the match, stepped up first, but shot wide. Yankton’s Lance Dannenbring, who hit a penalty kick during Yankton’s first-round victory, buried his chance to give the Bucks a 1-0 lead.
In round two, Central’s Cedric Munoz and Yankton’s Gavin Fortner each buried their shots. Colin Beck followed to start the third round, but Central goalkeeper Conner Warren made the stop of a Jacob Kirchner shot to keep things tied 2-2.
After Central’s Andre Napier and Yankton’s Trace Jensen each scored in the fourth round, Central’s Riley Roe stepped up for round five. As Loest moved into position, he heard Dane Hansen shout out his advice. He also made an observation.
“He (Roe) looked that way. He glanced up,” Loest said. “I just took a breath and dove.”
Yasat’s attempt sailed true, touching off a celebration by the Bucks and their fans.
“I am very proud of our captains, our seniors, the whole team,” Coach Dannenbring said.
The Bucks now make the quick turn-around to face the Raiders.
“They’re a good, physical, fast team. They handle the ball well. That’s why they’re the number two team in the state,” Coach Dannenbring said. “When you get down to the final four, it’s about who is going to make the big plays.”
