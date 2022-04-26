SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks pounded out 32 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls Washington in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
The games had been scheduled for Monday in Yankton, but were postponed due to poor weather conditions. The games were moved to Sioux Falls due to Mount Marty already having home games on Tuesday.
Yankton rolled to a 13-2 victory in the opener.
Joe Gokie went 3-for-3 with a double and four runs scored for Yankton. Drew Ryken doubled. Lucas Kampshoff had a hit and four RBI. Dylan Prouty, Jace McCorkell, Jack Halsted and Mac Ryken each had a hit in the victory.
Andrew Glovich had two hits and Patrick Osborn tripled for Washington. Aiden Doyle had the other Warrior hit.
Samuel Kampshoff struck out nine batters in 5 1/3 innings of work for the win. Bryce Ronken took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Yankton scored six runs in back-to-back innings on the way to a 19-10 rout of the Warriors in the nightcap.
Four different players had three hits each for Yankton: Gokie, McCorkell, Samuel Kampshoff and Mac Ryken. Mac Ryken and Samuel Kampshoff each had a double among their three hits.
Also for the Bucks, Connor Teichroew had two hits and four RBI. Drew Ryken, Prouty and Luke Bernatow each had a hit in the victory.
Cael Swanson went 3-for-4 with a double for Washington. Brayden Olson also doubled. Carter Doescher, Tristan Fitzsimmons, Glovich and Ronken each had a hit for the Warriors.
Lucas Kampshoff pitched three innings of relief, striking out six, for the win. Isaiah Schelhaas pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Bucks. Jack Nesje took the loss.
Yankton, 9-3, returns to Sioux Falls on Saturday, playing Jefferson and O’Gorman. The Bucks are home Monday, May 2, with a doubleheader against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Washington, 4-11, takes on Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.
Parkston 3, Bon Homme 1
TYNDALL — Will Jodozi had a pair of doubles to lead Parkston past Bon Homme 3-1 in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Luke Bormann also doubled for Parkston. Jay Storm and Brayden Jervik each had a hit in the victory.
Landon Smith homered for Bon Homme. Landon Bares had the other Cavalier hit.
Kaleb Weber pitched five innings of relief, striking out eight, for the win. Riley Rothschadl took the loss, striking out 14 in his six innings of work.
Parkston, 7-1, travels to Dell Rapids today (Wednesday). Bon Homme travels to Vermillion on Thursday.
