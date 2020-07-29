ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria earned a rematch with Tabor in the championship of the Region 3B VFW Teener 19-Under Baseball Tournament with a 6-4 victory over Winner-Colome on Wednesday.
Tabor beat Alexandria on Tuesday to earn its berth in the final.
Joey Feiner had three hits to lead Alexandria. Casey Haynes and Ben Laufman each had two hits in the victory.
Joren Bruun and Aiden Barfuss each went 3-for-4 with a triple for Winner-Colome.
Haynes went the distance in the win, striking out three. Jacob Beckers took the loss.
Alexandria and Tabor will face off at 5 p.m. today (Thursday). If Alexandria wins, a second game will follow.
Winner-Colome 3, McCook-Miner 2
ALEXANDRIA — Winner-Colome stayed alive in the Region 3B VFW Teener 19-Under Baseball Tournament with a 3-2 victory over McCook-Miner on Wednesday in Alexandria.
Philip Jorgensen, Aaron Gilchrist and Charlie Pravecek each had two hits for Winner-Colome. Joey Cole tripled and Aiden Barfuss doubled in the win.
Isaac Feldhaus tripled for McCook-Miner.
Joren Bruun struck out six batters over six innings for the win. Jacob Beckers pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Colton Spander took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.