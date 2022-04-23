EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to reflect a change in start time for today's (Sunday) doubleheader.
Mount Marty remained a game ahead of Briar Cliff in the Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball standings with a doubleheader split against the Chargers on Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The split pushed the Lancers’ record to 30-13 on the season, 14-8 in the GPAC. MMU has reached the 30-win mark for the first time since the 2015 season.
Tyler Priest tossed a complete game shutout as Mount Marty won the opener 5-0.
Kiko Nunez homered and doubled for Mount Marty. Mason Townsend and Ethan Wishon each had two hits. David Richardson tripled. Zane Salley and Caid Koletzky each had a hit in the effort.
Jared Sitzmann and Matthew Hmielewski each had two hits for Briar Cliff. Jake Allen and Walter Hunt each doubled. Trevor Adler added a hit.
Priest struck out just one batter, scattering seven hits in the victory. Jacob Wesselmann took the loss.
“In game one, Priest threw an excellent game and we found ways to push across runs,” said Mount Marty head coach Andy Bernatow.
A five-run seventh doomed the Lancers in the nightcap, a 6-2 Chargers victory.
“Jett had a good start, and we held a 1-0 lead for a while,” Bernatow said. “But they were able to put together some timely hitting that pushed some runs across.”
Quentin Evers doubled and singled, Mike Anthony had two hits and Connor Lange had a double and three RBI for Briar Cliff. Hunt, Sitzmann, Adler and Dawson Forcella each had a hit in the victory.
Nunez went 3-for-4, again with a double and a home run, for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock had a pair of hits. Koletzky tripled and Wishon added a hit for the Lancers.
Dalen Blair allowed one run over seven innings, striking out four, for the win. Jett Hasegawa took the loss.
Mount Marty will host Briar Cliff (25-16, 13-9 GPAC) for two more games today (Sunday), a 2 p.m. start.
“We’ve got to be ready,” Bernatow said.
