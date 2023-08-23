Bucks Open 2023 Season Friday
The Yankton Bucks huddle before running on the field for a scrimmage, Aug. 18 at Crane-Youngworth Field. Yankton opens the 2023 season at home against Mitchell on Friday.

 Eric Bean/P&D

The Yankton Bucks football team had a unique week of preparation for Friday’s season opening Eastern South Dakota Conference contest against the Mitchell Kernels.

Yankton practiced at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse from Monday through Wednesday due to the heat wave in the area. Despite the change in location from Williams Field, Bucks head coach Brady Muth said the practice week was “status-quo” for the most part.

