The Yankton Bucks football team had a unique week of preparation for Friday’s season opening Eastern South Dakota Conference contest against the Mitchell Kernels.
Yankton practiced at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse from Monday through Wednesday due to the heat wave in the area. Despite the change in location from Williams Field, Bucks head coach Brady Muth said the practice week was “status-quo” for the most part.
“Sunday night in our coaches meeting, there was a lot of, I would say, concern and stress,” Muth said. “I can’t say enough about Mount Marty and this facility. We had two days where we were full-contact and tackling. We wouldn’t have been able to do that in a gym. A Monday morning practice still would have been too hot. The other thing is with the benefit of being in here, as long as we keep our intensity up and don’t let anybody take a step back because it’s a different situation.”
Muth likes the way team captains Lucas Kampshoff, Shaylor Platt, Tucker Gilmore and Cayden Wavrunek have led what the head coach describes as a close team.
“The bond on this team is one of the strongest I’ve seen, which is important,” Muth said. “It’s not something people typically think about (or) train for that in the weight room. This is a tight unit and they’re a lot of fun to be around.”
Muth said it was a lot of fun to see Kampshoff, Yankton’s starting quarterback, command the offense during Aug. 18’s scrimmage.
The Kernels promoted long-time assistant Pat Larson to head coach Apr. 26 after Kent Van Overschelde resigned on Feb. 15. While certain aspects of the Kernels’ team might look different, Muth expects to see a “well-coached team” Friday.
“Coach Larson (has been an assistant) for a long time,” Muth said. “I don’t know of anybody in the ESD that did it as well as Coach Van Overschelde. They’re going to be coached well. We’re anticipating that they’re going to carry over a lot of things because that’s what they know and are good at. Now, that being said, they might come out and it might be something totally different.”
Still, there are two areas where Mitchell excels in Muth’s opinion.
“They always block and tackle well,” he said. “If you can do that, you’re going to be successful.”
Larson expects to see a “fast-paced” Bucks offense Friday night but understands there could be changes due to new personnel.
Muth expects Mitchell to utilize running backs Mick Dailey, a senior, and Parker Denne, a junior.
“They’re both tough runners,” Muth said. “When you have two running backs like that who can make things hard for us, it’s going to be tough sledding. We’re expecting that.”
Larson understands the challenge of playing Yankton and is excited to bring his team to Crane-Youngworth Field.
“That’s a tough place to play, but I can’t think of a better place for a team (with a) brand new head coach in a brand new season to go and prove themselves,” he said.
Both coaches consider Yankton-Mitchell a rivalry due to similarities between the schools and towns, but they also consider it a rivalry of respect.
“I feel like it’s a pretty friendly rivalry,” Larson said. “It’s not like we hate each other’s guts.”
Muth believes Yankton-Mitchell is a rivalry due to the fact “you’ve got people that have competing against each other since they were 12 years old.”
The two schools renew their rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Mitchell (0-0) at Yankton (0-0)
7 p.m., Crane-Youngworth Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 43-9, including wins in the last four meetings.
LAST MEETING: Yankton opened the 2022 season with a 45-6 victory at Mitchell.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton dropped a 59-31 decision to eventual champion Pierre in the 2022 11AA semifinals. Mitchell was eliminated from post-season contention with a 35-21 setback to Brookings in its regular season finale.
NEXT UP: Yankton remains home, facing Spearfish. Mitchell heads west to face Sturgis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.