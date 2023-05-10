FREEMAN — Scotland-Menno scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally past Freeman-Canistota 12-7 in club high school baseball action on Wednesday in Freeman.
Kory Keppen went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI for Scotland-Menno. Bryce Sattler also had three hits. Brayden Sattler went 2-for-4 with a double. Tyrus Bietz tripled, Ajay Herrboldt doubled, and Zach Fox and Erick Buechler each had a hit in the victory.
Sawyer Wipf had three hits, and Luke Peters doubled and singled for Freeman-Canistota. Riley Tschetter and Tannen Auch each had two hits. Jackson Donlan added a hit for the Sticks.
Trent Guthmiller struck out four in three innings of shutout relief for the win. Evan Scharberg struck out 12 in six-plus innings, taking the loss.
Scotland-Menno, 8-3, hosts Bon Homme on Monday. The Sticks host Beresford-Alcester-Hudson on Friday.
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers rallied from an early deficit to claim an 8-3 victory over Wagner in club high school baseball action on Wednesday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Erik Sulzle went 3-for-4 to lead Vermillion. Trey Hansen and Hayden Christopherson each had two hits. Connor Peterson doubled, and Connor Roerig, Tate Hage, Jack Vitt and Mikey Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Colby Krcil had two hits and Matt Link tripled for Wagner. Corbin Carda doubled and Daniel Soukup added a hit in the effort.
Jack Moskowitz went the distance for the win, striking out five. Javien Pesicka took the loss, with Teddy Slaba striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
Vermillion, 7-7, travels to Bon Homme today (Thursday). Wagner hosts Canton on Sunday.
