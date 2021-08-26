The fifth-ranked Yankton Gazelles bounced back from an opening loss to earn a split with fourth-ranked O’Gorman in club high school softball action on Thursday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Yankton pounded out 18 hits in a 13-6 victory in the nightcap.
Elle Feser went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Annika Gordon went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four runs scored. Grace Behrns had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Lainie Keller went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Addison Binde doubled and singled. Tori Vellek and Paige Hatch each had two hits. Regan Garry added a hit and two RBI in the victory.
Jordyn Oines went 3-for-3 with a double for O’Gorman. Kira Mentele added two hits.
Garry picked up the win. Oines took the loss.
O’Gorman won the opener 6-2.
Jenna Krouse went 3-for-4 with a double for O’Gorman. Ava Tobin had two this and two RBI. Avery Wittry and Karsten Schlimgen each homered in the victory.
Gordon tripled for Yankton. Keller and Binde each had a hit.
Mentele picked up the win. Behrns took the loss.
Yankton, 5-3, travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday.
