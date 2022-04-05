Mount Marty shortstop Emma Burns has been named both the NAIA and Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for softball.
Burns batted .727 (8-for-11) in four games, hitting three home runs and driving in 11 runs. In a doubleheader split with Hastings, Burns went batted 4-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBI.
On the season, Burns is pounding the ball at a .545 clip with nine home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 41 RBI in 88 at-bats. Burns is also 11-for-12 in stolen bases, has a 1.045 slugging percentage and a .972 fielding percentage.
Mount Marty, 17-9 on the season and 5-3 in the GPAC, hits the road for a pair of key league matchups this week, at Morningside on Friday and at College of Saint Mary on Saturday.
