NAIA Player Of The Week
Buy Now

Everyone watches as a ball crushed by Mount Marty's Emma Burns (with bat) flies over the fense for a grand slam during the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader against Hastings, Saturday at Yankton's Sertoma Park. Burns was named the NAIA Player of the Week after going 8-for-11 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Mount Marty shortstop Emma Burns has been named both the NAIA and Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week for softball.

Burns batted .727 (8-for-11) in four games, hitting three home runs and driving in 11 runs. In a doubleheader split with Hastings, Burns went batted 4-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBI.

On the season, Burns is pounding the ball at a .545 clip with nine home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and 41 RBI in 88 at-bats. Burns is also 11-for-12 in stolen bases, has a 1.045 slugging percentage and a .972 fielding percentage.

Mount Marty, 17-9 on the season and 5-3 in the GPAC, hits the road for a pair of key league matchups this week, at Morningside on Friday and at College of Saint Mary on Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.