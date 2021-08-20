FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Aberdeen Roncalli 31, St. Thomas More 10
Baltic 22, Parker 6
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Sioux Valley 16
Burke 40, Irene-Wakonda 14
Castlewood 40, North Central Co-Op 7
Chester 51, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Clark/Willow Lake 10, Groton Area 8
Dakota Hills 31, Redfield 6
DeSmet 30, Wolsey-Wessington 20
Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Gayville-Volin 8
Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Garretson 43, Viborg-Hurley 42
Great Plains Lutheran 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 8
Hamlin 66, Britton-Hecla 12
Hanson 24, Parkston 16
Herreid/Selby Area 76, Newell 16
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Waverly-South Shore 0
Hot Springs 54, Hill City 0
Ipswich 50, Langford 8
Kimball/White Lake 48, Colman-Egan 0
Lead-Deadwood 52, Bennett County 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 54, Lyman 8
Leola/Frederick 20, Warner 8
Northwestern 36, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Philip 50, Jones County 0
Platte-Geddes 16, Canistota 8
Sully Buttes 52, Colome 0
Timber Lake 40, Stanley County 0
Winner 57, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Cross County 86, Blue Hill 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 62, Homer 0
Lincoln North Star 23, Hastings 14
Sandy Creek 24, Schuyler 0
BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At South Williamsport, Pa.
HANK AARON
WEST A, Honolulu, Hawaii; MIDWEST A, Hastings, Neb.; GREAT LAKES A, Taylor, Mich.; NORTHWEST A, Sammamish, Wash.; NEW ENGLAND B, Manchester, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC B, Toms River, N.J.; SOUTHEAST B, Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST B, Abilene, Texas
TOM SEAVER
SOUTHEAST A, Nolensville, Tenn.; NEW ENGLAND A, Hooksett, N.H.; MID-ATLANTIC A, Oaks, Pa.; SOUTHWEST A, Lafayette, La.; GREAT LAKES B, Hamilton, Ohio; WEST B, Torrance, Calif.; NORTHWEST B, Lake Oswego, Ore.; MIDWEST B, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Double Elimination
Thursday, Aug. 19
Honolulu, Hawaii 9, Manchester, Conn. 1
Hamilton, Ohio 1, Nolensville, Tenn. 0, 8 innings
Hastings, Neb. 5, Toms River, N.J. 2
Torrance, Calif. 10, Hooksett, N.H. 2
Friday, Aug. 20
Lake Oswego, Ore. 8, Oaks, Pa. 2
Taylor, Mich. 8, Palm City, Fla. 0
Sioux Falls, S.D. 2, Lafayette, La. 0
Game 8 — Sammamish, Wash. vs. Abilene, Texas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Game 9 — Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hooksett, N.H., noon
Game 10 — Manchester, Conn. vs. Toms River, N.J., 2 p.m.
Game 11 — Palm City, Fla. vs. Game 8 loser, 5 p.m.
Game 12 — Oaks, Pa. vs. Lafayette, La., 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Game 13 — Hamilton, Ohio vs. Torrance, Calif., 8 a.m.
Game 14 — Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Hastings, Neb., 10 a.m.
Game 15 — Taylor, Mich. vs. Game 8 winner, noon
Game 16 — Lake Oswego, Ore. vs. Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m.
