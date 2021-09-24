VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota volleyball team picked up a 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 victory over in-state rival South Dakota State Friday night in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
Elizabeth Juhnke led the way for USD (4-6, 1-0) with 20 kills and 20 digs. Sami Slaughter and Maddie Wiedenfeld tallied 12 kills each and Madison Harms 11. Madison Jurgens set up 57 assists and Lolo Weideman 21 digs for the Coyotes.
Crystal Burk tallied 20 kills for South Dakota State (8-4, 0-1). Carly Wedel tallied 35 assists and Tatum Pickar 12 digs.
The Coyotes remain home Tuesday against North Dakota State. The Jackrabbits host North Dakota Tuesday night.
