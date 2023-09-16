BROOKINGS — Yankton finished third in dance and eighth in cheer at the Brookings Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, Saturday at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.
Harrisburg scored 273 to win the Cheer title, beating out Sioux Falls Jefferson (270). Brookings and O’Gorman each scored 260.5.
Yankton finished the day with a score of 203 to place eighth in the 19-team field. Wagner was 16th, scoring 174.
Brandon Valley won the Dance competition, scoring 280 points. Sioux Falls Washington (267) was second, just a quarter-point ahead of the Gazelles (266.75).
Brandon Valley posted the top score in both Jazz (273) and Pom (287). Washington had the top score in Hip Hop (272.5).
Yankton scored 265.5 to place second in Pom. The Gazelles scored 268 to finish third in Jazz.
Yankton travels to the Huron Invitational on Tuesday. Start time is 5 p.m. at Huron Arena.
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 280; 2, S.F. Washington 267; 3, Yankton 266.75; 4, Harrisburg 264.75; 5, O’Gorman 256.5; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 245.75; 7, R.C. Central 240; 8, S.F. Lincoln 236; 9, Pierre 235.75; 10, Aberdeen Central 230.25; 11, S.F. Jefferson 229; 12, Watertown 223; 13, Brookings 219.25; 14, Huron 216.5; 15, Tea Area 210.5
HIP HOP: 1, S.F. Washington 272.5; 2, Harrisburg 261; 3, O’Gorman 259.5; 4, S.F. Roosevelt 256; 5, S.F. Lincoln 241.5; 6, Aberdeen Central 241; 7, R.C. Central 237; 8, S.F. Jefferson 232.5; 9, Pierre 231.5; 10, Watertown 230; 11, Huron 222; 12, Brookings 216.5; 13, Tea Area 214
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 273; 2, Harrisburg 268.5; 3, Yankton 268; 4, S.F. Washington 261.5; 5, S.F. Lincoln 230.5; 6, Huron 211
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 287; 2, Yankton 265.5; 3, O’Gorman 253.5; 4, R.C. Central 243; 5, Pierre 240; 6, S.F. Roosevelt 235.5; 7, S.F. Jefferson 225.5; 8, Brookings 222; 9, Aberdeen Central 219.5; 10, Watertown 216; 11, Tea Area 207
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Harrisburg 273; 2, S.F. Jefferson 270; T3, Brookings 260.5; T3, O’Gorman 260.5; T5, Sioux Valley 234.5; T5, Watertown 234.5; 7, S.F. Roosevelt 211; 8, Yankton 203; 9, Pierre 202.5; 10, R.C. Central 195; 11, S.F. Washington 194.5; 12, Brandon Valley 190.5; 13, Dell Rapids St. Mary 182; 14, S.F. Lincoln 181.5; 15, Dell Rapids 179; 16, Wagner 174; 17, Deubrook 169.5; 18, Aberdeen Central 155; 19, Tea Area 102.5
