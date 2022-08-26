BERESFORD — Sioux Falls Christian swept team honors at the Beresford Invitational cross country meet, Friday at The Bridges Golf Course.
The Charger girls beat out Vermillion 23 to 46 for the title. Luverne, Minnesota (66) was third, followed by Dakota Valley (75) and West Central (77).
Chester freshman Emery Larson won the girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 18:58.57. Luverne’s Jenna DeBates (19:17.88) was second, followed by SFC’s Anna Vyn (19:25.59) and Natalie Smith (19:34.61). Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (19:49.10) was fifth.
The top area girl was Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz, who was seventh in 19:57.48. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner (20:04.50) was eighth, followed by Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (20:09.77) and Lydia Anderson (20:25.87) in ninth and tenth.
The Charger boys put five runners in the top 11 to beat Luverne 17 to 35 for the boys’ title. Lennox (73) was third, followed by Dakota Valley (77) and Vermillion (79).
Chargers senior Isaac Davelaar won the varsity boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15:53.84. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (16:19.48) was second, followed by Luverne’s Camden Janiszeski (16:21.48), SFC’s Bennett Wassenaar (16:32.82) and Luverne’s Owen Janiszeski (16:34.87).
Tavin Schroeder of Freeman Academy-Marion (16:46.77) was sixth. Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (17:09.29) was 12th. Beresford’s Andrew Atwood (17:16.35) finished 15th. Vermillion’s Joel Dahloff (17:20.35) was 17th.
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 23, Vermillion 46, Luverne 66, Dakota Valley 75, West Central 77, Lennox 78, Tea Area 90, Martin County West 133, Alcester-Hudson 162
TOP 15: 1, Emery Larson, Chester Area 18:58.57; 2, Jenna DeBates, Luverne 19:17.88; 3, Anna Vyn, SF Christian 19:25.59; 4, Natalie Smith, SF Christian 19:34.61; 5, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 19:49.10; 6, Jerica Glasser, SF Christian 19:51.07; 7, Ella Pollreisz, Ethan-Parkston 19:57.48; 8, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 20:04.50; 9, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 20:09.77; 10, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 20:25.87; 11, Brie Peters, West Central 20:27.22; 12, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 20:33.93; 13, Katie Hartke, Martin County West 20:35.59; 14, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 20:40.82; 15, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 20:46.06
TEAM SCORES: Sioux Falls Christian 17, Luverne 35, Lennox 73, Dakota Valley 77, Vermillion 79, West Central 104, Ethan-Parkston 128, Baltic 130, Tea Area 154, Beresford 166, Parker 190, McCook Central-Montrose 215
TOP 15: 1, Isaac Davelaar, SF Christian 15:53.84; 2, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 16:19.48; 3, Camden Janiszeski, Luverne 16:21.48; 4, Bennett Wassenaar, SF Christian 16:32.82; 5, Owen Janiszeski, Luverne 16:34.87; 6, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 16:46.77; 7, Josiah Schroeder, Canistota 16:53.70; 8, Sam Swanson, Lennox 16:56.22; 9, Alex Oberloh, SF Christian 17:02.32; 10, Levi VanderLeest, SF Christian 17:03.24; 11, Maksim Strizheus, SF Christian 17:08.23; 12, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 17:09.29; 13, Josh Fletcher, Dell Rapids 17:10.95; 14, Ryan Fick, Luverne 17:11.45; 15, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 17:16.35
