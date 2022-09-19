ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour remained undefeated with a 25-14, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16 victory over Wessington Springs in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Megan Reiner finished with 17 kills, 35 digs and two blocks for TDA (7-0). Gracey Schatz posted 13 kills, three blocks, two ace serves and 15 digs. Hannah Stremick had 41 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Faith Goehring posted eight kills and 10 digs, and Mia Reiner added 12 digs in the victory.
Avery Orth led Wessington Springs (7-3) with 16 kills, four blocks, 22 digs and two ace serves. Alyssa Grohs had 29 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Sarah Poncelow posted nine kills, four blocks and 16 digs. Carissa Scheel had nine kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Raylee Fagerhaug had 26 digs, Ashlyn Weber posted 12 digs and Hannah Heezen added two ace serves for the Spartans.
TDA hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian today (Tuesday) in Armour. Wessington Springs travels to Lower Brule on Thursday.
Wessington Springs won the JV match 25-22, 25-21.
EMERY — Freeman beat Howard 25-18, 25-23 for the championship of the Bridgewater-Emery volleyball tournament, held Saturday.
Kate Miller finished with eight kills and eight digs for Freeman. Erin Uecker also had eight kills. Cami Fransen and Ava Andersen each had eight assists. Ashlin Jacobson added 10 digs in the victory.
For Howard, Abby Aslesen had eight kills and three ace serves. Tana Hoyer posted 10 assists. Piper Thompson added 18 digs.
Freeman, 10-3, hosts Scotland today (Tuesday). Howard, 9-4, hosts Dell Rapids St. Mary today.
TYNDALL — Wagner downed Bon Homme 25-17, 25-22 for the championship of the Cavalier Clash, held Saturday in Tyndall.
Wagner (14-2) went 6-0 on the day to win the title.
For Bon Homme (6-4), Taycee Ranek had nine kills and Jaden Kortan had 12 assists to lead the way. Kenadee Kozak added two ace serves.
The teams will meet again today (Tuesday) in Tyndall.
