ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont-Armour remained undefeated with a 25-14, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16 victory over Wessington Springs in prep volleyball action on Monday.

Megan Reiner finished with 17 kills, 35 digs and two blocks for TDA (7-0). Gracey Schatz posted 13 kills, three blocks, two ace serves and 15 digs. Hannah Stremick had 41 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Faith Goehring posted eight kills and 10 digs, and Mia Reiner added 12 digs in the victory.

