EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated with the results of the men's discus qualifying, which had not been completed by press time.
EUGENE, Ore. — Three athletes with regional ties advanced to the finals in their respective events during the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials, Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.
Ben Hammer, a 2019 graduate of the University of South Dakota, advanced to the finals of the men’s hammer throw with a career-best toss of 200 feet, two inches (61.03 meters). His mark ranked sixth, with the top 12 competitors advancing to today’s (Friday) final.
The top qualifying mark went to Legend Boyesen-Hayes with a toss of 205-4 (62.59 meters).
The men’s discus final is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Central).
Two regional athletes advanced to Saturday’s final in the women’s weight throw with their performances on Thursday.
Lara Boman, a 2019 University of South Dakota grad, advanced with the seventh-best throw, a career-best toss of 227 feet, seven inches. (69.37 meters).
Michaela Dendinger, a former Hartington, Nebraska, and Wayne State standout, ranked eighth with a toss of 223 feet. (67.98 meters). Dendinger’s career best of 68.01 meters was achieved in Vermillion on April 3 of this year.
The top mark in the opening round went to DeAnna Price with a meet record 252 feet, 11 inches (77.1 meters).
The finals for the women’s hammer throw are set for Saturday at 8:05 p.m. (Central).
In the women’s pole vault opening round, former South Dakota standout Emily Grove failed to clear the opening height of 14-1 ¼ (4.3 meters). She has a career best mark of 15-5 (4.7 meters), but has not gone higher than 13-9 ¼ (4.2 meters) this season.
The Trials continue today. Along with the men’s discus final, the schedule includes the qualifying round for the men’s high jump at 5 p.m. (Central). That field includes Parker native and 2021 USD graduate Zach Anderson.
