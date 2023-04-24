VERMILLION — Vermillion scored seven runs in the first inning on the way to a 17-6 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Monday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Trey Hansen, Jack Vitt and Mikey Roob each had two hits for Vermillion, with Hansen driving in three runs. Connor Roerig, Tate Hage and Erik Sulzle each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Bovill, Robert Watkins, Ashton Oberle, Jax Fickbohm and Landen Kroger each had a hit for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson.
Trey Hansen pitched four innings, striking out six, for the win. Fickbohm took the loss.
Vermillion hosts Parker and Centerville in a triangular on Saturday. B-AH travels to Wagner on May 1.
JV: Yankton 12-6, Lincoln 11-11
Yankton split with Sioux Falls Lincoln in junior varsity baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored five runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to rally to a 12-11 victory.
Owen Wishon had two hits, including the game-winning two-run single, and three RBI for Yankton. Easton Feser also had two hits. Kael Garry, Frankie In’t Veld and Evan Serck each tripled. Tyson Prouty added a hit in the victory.
Trey Sager pitched the final two innings for the win. Payton Peterson pitched three innings of shutout relief in the contest.
Lincoln won the time-shortened nightcap 11-6.
Easton Nelson doubled and singled for Yankton. Kaden Hughes also had two hits. Feser, Devon Coke and Wishon each had a hit for the Bucks.
Sunday
Freeman-Canistota 2, Vermillion 0
VERMILLION — Tannen Auch and Evan Scharberg combined on a two-hit shutout as Freeman-Canistota blanked Vermillion 2-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Riley Tschetter had a two-run double for Freeman-Canistota. Easton Miller added a hit for the Sticks.
Erik Sulzle doubled and Carter Hansen singled for Vermillion.
Auch struck out seven in his five innings of work for the win. Scharberg had three strikeouts in two innings of shutout relief for the save. Jack Moskowitz took the loss, striking out seven in his complete game effort.
Freeman-Canistota, 2-1, travels to Parkston today (Tuesday).
Elk Point-Jefferson 7, Centerville 5
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies outlasted the Centerville Tornadoes 7-5 in club baseball action Sunday.
EPJ opened up a 5-0 lead after three innings before Centerville scored three runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth to get within one, 5-4. EPJ then scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim a 7-4 lead. Centerville scored one run in the top of the seventh to get within two, 7-5.
Keaton Gale led EPJ with two RBIs, while Hunter Geary scored three runs for the Huskies.
Christian Muller went five innings in the start for EPJ, giving up three runs on four hits while registering six strikeouts.
Noah Schoenfelder, Brady Schroedermeier, Corbin Tople and Ethan Bobzin recorded RBIs for Centerville. Logan Bobzin went three innings in the start for the Tornadoes, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while registering three strikeouts.
Scotland-Menno 14, Canton 0
MENNO — Scotland-Menno’s Kory Keppen and Tyrus Bietz held Canton to one hit as the Trappers trounced the C-Hawks 14-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday in Menno.
Keppen struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings, with Bietz getting a strikeout for the final out of the five-inning contest.
Offensively, Bryce Sattler went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Brayden Sattler and Bietz each doubled and singled, with Sattler driving in three runs and Bietz driving in two. Keppen, Parker Hochstein, Jayce Walloch and Erick Buechler each had a hit in the victory.
Patrick Strand had the lone Canton hit.
Braxton Mulder took the loss, striking out six in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Scotland-Menno, 3-2, hosts Centerville on Wednesday in Menno. Canton hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Friday.
Dakota Valley 15, Parker 4
PARKER — Dakota Valley scored in four of five innings to cruise past Parker 15-4 in club high school baseball action on Sunday in Parker.
Isaac Bruns doubled and singled, and Dylan Luken had two hits and four RBI for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies and Jackson Boonstra each had two hits. Brendan Barnett and Grant Van Der Hul each had a hit in the victory.
Logan Bridges had two of Parker’s six hits. Ray Travnicek, Brendan Pesicka, Jevin Erickson and Mason Schaefer each had a hit for the Pheasants.
Garrett Anderson picked up the win, striking out six in his four innings of work. Grady Ramos struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief for the Panthers. Travnicek took the loss, striking out four in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Parker travels to Vermillion on April 29.
