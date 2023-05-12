FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota leads the women’s standings and ranks third in the men’s standings entering the final day of the Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The second day of competition, which included a weather delay, was Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.

USD has scored 117.5 points through nine events. Host North Dakota State (78.83) is second, followed by North Dakota (70) and South Dakota State (53.33).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.