FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota leads the women’s standings and ranks third in the men’s standings entering the final day of the Summit League Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The second day of competition, which included a weather delay, was Friday in Fargo, North Dakota.
USD has scored 117.5 points through nine events. Host North Dakota State (78.83) is second, followed by North Dakota (70) and South Dakota State (53.33).
South Dakota’s Danii Anglin went back-to-back on outdoor high jump titles after she cleared a meet-record height of 6-1 1/4 (1.86m). Teammate Matayah Yellowmule was second, clearing 5-7 1/4 (1.71m)
Fellow Coyote Helen Gould closed out the second day of the championship with her second straight 3,000-meter steeplechase title. She claimed the gold in 10:45.30.
Also earning a top-three finish for the USD women was Meredith Clark, third in the shot put (49-2 1/4; 14.99m).
Also for USD, Erin Kinney advanced to the final in the 100-meter dash with a meet-record time of 11.41. Kinney also had the fastest prelim time in the 200 (23.63), with teammate Annalee Robinson (24.44) third. Teammate Jacy Pulse had the third-fastest time in 100 prelims (11.67)
Pulse will return to defend her crown in the 400-meter hurdles after running a meet-record 58.46 in prelims. Avery Schmeichel posted the third-fastest time in the 100 hurdles (13.75) and 400 hurdles (1:00.48) prelims.
Robinson had the second-fastest time in the 400 prelims (55.40).
Former Yankton standout Jaiden Boomsma, competing for South Dakota State, finished sixth in the long jump (19-5 1/4; 5.92m) on Friday. She also posted the sixth-fastest time in the 100-meter dash prelims (11.97).
The North Dakota State men have 107 points through eight events, leading SDSU (72) and USD (49).
USD was led Friday by Jack Durst and Joe Lynch, who tied for second in the high jump, each clearing 6-9 (2.06m).
USD’s Hugo Morvan posted the top time in the 110-meter hurdle prelims (13.90). Mark Daley had the second-fastest time in the 200-meter dash prelims (21.31).
The championship event concludes today (Saturday) inside the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex with the final field events beginning at 12 p.m. CT and the track events at 1:20 p.m. CT.
