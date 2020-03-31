HOPEWELL, N.J. — One South Dakota native has been honored for an award named after another South Dakota native.
Her Hoop Stats announced Tuesday morning that South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been selected as the inaugural Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. The Becky Hammon Award — named after the former South Dakota high school standout — presented by Her Hoop Stats recognizes the nation’s best mid-major player.
Duffy led South Dakota to its most successful season in program history with her efficient scoring and smart passing. Duffy averaged 16.9 points against Division I opponents this season, and her 1.21 points per scoring attempt are in the top four percent of the nation. As a facilitator, Duffy averaged 5.0 assists and just 2.5 turnovers per game. That 2.00 assist to turnover ratio is 75th in the nation.
A St. Thomas More graduate, Duffy — also the Summit League Player of the Year and the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year — finished her Coyote career with 1,793 career points and 648 rebounds. This season, Duffy set career highs in points, rebounds, assists, double-doubles, and steals while also committing only 42 personal fouls, a career-low.
Duffy received honorable mention AP All-American honors this season, making her the first Coyote to receive All-American recognition since South Dakota moved to Division I in 2008. Off the court, Duffy is a three-time Academic All-American.
Duffy finished her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude and is currently pursuing a master’s degree.
