The Ponca Indians have finished second in the Nebraska State Class C2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament each of the past two years.
This year they want more.
Ponca takes a 24-1 record and the fifth seed into state. The tournament for the Indians begins on Tuesday, March 8, against Crofton.
Ponca returned several players from their back-to-back berths, with one senior and nine juniors on the roster.
“With the girls we had back, we had a lot of experience back,” said Ponca head coach Bob Hayes. “We expected to have a good season.”
Offensively, Ponca is led by a pair of junior 6-footers, Ashlyn Kingsbury (12.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 68 assists, 42 steals, 20 blocked shots) and Samantha Ehlers (12 ppg, 7 rpg, 30 assists, 44 steals, 24 blocked shots). Juniors Gracen Evans (8.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 44 assists, 49 steals) and Mattie Milligan (7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 69 assists, 44 steals) are just off the double-digit pace, but they’re not the only ones who have logged double-digit scoring games.
“They aren’t afraid to share the ball,” Hayes said. “We have a lot of girls with 30-plus assists, and we’ve had eight different girls score in double figures.
“A lot of it is that we do a good job looking for good shots,” he added. “If anything, in practice I have to tell them to take that shot.”
Senior Addison McGill (3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 46 assists, 40 steals), junior Abbie Hrouda (3.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 29 assists, 28 steals) and junior Ellie McAfee (3.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 23 assists, 35 steals) have also been contributors for Ponca.
“The main thing is how well we work as a team,” said McGill, a captain for the team. “We’ve been playing together for so long. No one’s selfish with the ball.”
Ponca opens against Crofton (24-4), a rematch of the 2021 state championship game.
“We figured we would play against them in state,” McGill said. “They’re a great team, and it brings more motivation for us to beat them at state.”
The teams have already met twice this season, with Crofton winning the first meeting 41-37 and Ponca winning the second 52-41.
“The first time, we missed a couple shots down the stretch. The second time, they missed a couple,” Hayes said. “They were both close games, and this one will be, too.”
The Crofton/Ponca winner will draw the winner of the matchup between top-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) and Elkhorn Valley (22-4) on Thursday, March 10, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The championship is set for Saturday, March 12, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game on Friday, March 11, at Lincoln East High School.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.