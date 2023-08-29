Led by sophomore Gabi Zachariasen’s 18 kills, the Harrisburg Tigers used a strong offense to lead them to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-5 win over the Yankton Gazelles in Class AA high school volleyball on Tuesday evening.
Gazelles head coach Tayler Stacey credited Harrisburg’s ability to attack.
“Harrisburg is a really good offensive and defensive team,” she said. “However, our team can be scrappy, and they were able to fight in the first two sets.”
Freshman Kennedy Kokenge added seven kills for the Tigers.
For the Gazelles, Macy Drotzmann had an 11-kill, 11-dig double-double on the night with an ace.
“Macy knows where to put the ball, and it is something we have been working on in practice,” Stacey stated. “However, with a team like Harrisburg, it can be hard to find those spots.”
Camille McDermott also had a double-double, registering 11 digs and 10 assists. Payton Moser led Yankton with 22 kills.
Jade Jere, a freshman for Yankton, started in tonight’s game. Jere was able to get touches, assist in blocks, and collect a kill of her own.
“Jade helped us defensively by putting up blocks and touches, which is something we have been struggling with so far,” Stacey said. “She was a big help tonight, and it’s fun to see her out there.”
Harrisburg, 6-0, will be looking to get their seventh win of the season this Thursday at Tea Area.
Yankton, 1-5, hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Yankton High School.
“I know the girls can rise to the challenge and compete with these good teams,” Stacey said. “So right now, the focus for the team is to keep working hard.”
Harrisburg won the JV game 2-0. Kaylor Luellman registered 11 set assists for Yankton. Joselyn Pearson had five kills, while Gracie Gutzmann tallied nine digs.
The Tigers won the sophomore, freshman A-team and freshman B-team games 2-0 as well.
